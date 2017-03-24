Please address all breaches at schools

Minutes before his body was placed on the pyre to be cremated at the Waterloo Cremation Site, Sharon Bickaroo held up a framed photograph of her son, Jesse Beephan, and kissed him “Goodbye.”

As the hearse rolled in to the site and his sealed coffin ushered out of the vehicle to the pyre, Bickaroo broke down and screamed, “That’s my son, my son, my son.” She was inconsolable. Bickaroo’s husband, Shakar and daughter, Jessica were seen crying uncontrollable.

Beephan, 16, was found dead on Wednesday in a storm drain located on the western side of his school - Waterloo Secondary School. He was reported missing by Bickaroo on Monday night.

An autopsy revealed that he died from blunt force trauma to the head. His head was bashed in with a piece of iron to the back and sides. Part of his face was so badly beaten that it was ripped off.

Scores of Beephan’s friends - some clad in the school’s uniform and some in plain clothes, attended the funeral. Some of them shared tears, while some of them remain fixed-faced showing no kind of emotions. Other close friends and family adorned themselves with RIP jerseys in tribute to their lost loved one, whose life was suddenly snuffed away.

During the funeral service, Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia assured that everything possible was being done by the Ministry to ensure that children receive their education in peace and quiet.

“We live in a society that seems to be overrun with crime, violence and indiscipline and we at the ministry is doing everything possible to plug those holes to ensure children will be able to receive their education in peace and quiet. When that peace and quiet is interrupted, as in the case of Jesse’s life, it must brings to us a feeling of deep sadness and makes it difficult to express that feeling that will comfort the family,” Garcia said.

Garcia also disclosed that investigations done by the ministry showed Beephan to be a “normal school boy”, “a school boy who was full of life and did everything that was expected from a school child.”

Couva North MP Rudranath Indarsingh, during his brief statement, urged Garcia to address all the breaches in schools throughout T&T and to ensure that security is beefed up, “For the year so far eight children has been murdered and this shows that the youths of T&T are under attack from criminals and potential criminals.”

“I appeal to the Minister of Education to reduce the bureaucracy in schools and protect the children when they are dropped off in schools and sped up repairs on fences and other repairs in the schools,” he added.

Beephan’s cousin, Samantha Seepersad, who delivered the eulogy described Beephan as a quiet and reserved boy “until you got to know him well,” “he made everyone laugh and was filled with kindness and humility. He shared a special bond with his mother and displayed immense love and whenever they had a disagreement they would be seen hugging it out. He and his father were close and looked at movies together or his father just watched him play his favourite video games.”

“His partner in crime was his sister, Jessica. They used to sneak out into the living room and play cards and the littlest noise they hear they would quickly pack up as though they were never there,” Seepersad reminisced.

Rev Errol Ragnauth of the Claxton Bay Pastoral Region of the Presbyterian Church in his sermon said that T&T was in a current state of darkness. He said that much hope and prayer was needed for justice for Beephan