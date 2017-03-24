Police shoot Rio Claro man; family disputes police story.

Relatives of Paul Smith, who was allegedly gunned down by police last night, are calling for justice, saying that he was innocently killed.

Initial reports suggest that around 7 pm, police were pursuing suspects in a robbery along the Tabaquite Road, Rio Claro.

They eventually caught up with the getaway vehicle in a lonely area surrounded by teak trees and a shootout occurred.

Smith was shot several times and died on the spot.

However, Smith’s father, Andrew said the police version of events were inaccurate.

He said his other son was coming from Rio Claro when police started shooting at his vehicle.

He said that son (unnamed) drove a short distance away and ran out the car.

"Paul was home at the time and when he heard of the shooting, he left to go find his brother," Andrew said.

However, while driving there, Andrew said the police opened fire on Paul’s car.

Investigations are continuing.