Protest as Robocop’s brother murdered

Angry Chaguanas residents last night blocked the Enterprise Main Road, near Freedom Street, with burning debris in protest of the murder of a second brother of reputed gang leader Selwyn “Robocop” Alexis, who was also killed last year.

Sylvan Alexis was killed at his home at St Francois Street at about 6.13 pm. It is believed he shot after he was confronted by a man who attempted to rob him. Residents in the area heard about 12 gunshots ring out.

Police officers and soldiers, who were at a temporary post in the adjacent John Street, quickly responded, but the gunman managed to escape.

Residents, angered over the latest killing of an Alexis family member, claimed Alexis may have been killed by a member of the Unruly Isis - a rival gang in the area.

However, a member of the Isis gang told the T&T Guardian they had nothing to do with the murder. But residents believe otherwise, saying the murder was a set up and blaming the law enforcement officers for what happened.

One resident, who wished not to be identified, claimed: “It is a known fact that some police officers are assisting the Unruly Isis gang to help kill out Robocop’s family, as promised by them (the Unruly Isis) when Robocop was killed last year. We not stupid. We know what happening here.”

“This is real stupidness and senseless to what is going on here in Enterprise and we are fed up. How much can we take? We cannot take any more and this ends here now. We will keep up this protest until all are dealt with accordingly,” the resident added.

On December 4, 2016, Alexis’ brother, Mervyn, 46, who was Robocop’s younger brother, was killed along Railway Road, Enterprise, Chaguanas. That shooting took place one street away from where his older brother, Robocop, was killed on July 17, 2016.

The elder Alexis (Robocop), described as a crime lord in the community, was at his business place along Freedom Street on July 17 when he was confronted by a man known to him and there was a shoot-out. Alexis was killed along with his long time friend Kevin Escayg, and the duo’s killer, Thomas “Hamza” Sharpe.