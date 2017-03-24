Protesting UWI law students to visit Debe Campus

Protesting law students will be part of the consultative process going forward on any decision to move to the Debe Campus and they will be taken on a visit to the facility within the month, but they will not be allowed to enter the building “because it is a construction site.”

The decisions follow a near two and a half hour meeting at the Daaga Hall Auditiorum yesterday afternoon between the students, the Principal of the University of the West Indies Professor Brian Copeland and university administration, following a protest by the law students on Monday.

It was a heated meeting at times, with students blasting campus officials for their failure to consult with students, telling administrators “it should not take a protest for you all to come and consult with us after six years.” But Copeland told the students that their protests were “premature,” saying “no decision had been taken on the move to Debe.” This despite a letter from Education Minister Anthony Garcia indicating that the move would take place by January 2018, sparking student unrest.

Copeland admitted to students that he was “vex with you all on Monday,” when they staged a protest as he was meeting with the University Council, “trying to carve out your future.”

But students blamed the campus administration for their action saying it was the decision to “tie the gate with wire and lock them out,” which prompted the protests, saying “we came peacefully,” and all they wanted was the opportunity to discuss the decision to move the campus.

It was a recurrent theme as student after student complained that decisions were being taken which would affect their future and yet they were not part of the process, “we want to be consulted” they said.

Copeland assured: “There will be consultation going forward,” the students, he said, would be involved in the process.

Campus Registrar Richard Saunders admitted to a lapse in the consultative process. He said the Debe Campus had its genesis under former principal Professor Clement Sankat in 2008 and spanned three administrations, but “in the flux in time, none of the people on the guild today were in the consultation, so there is definitely a gap and there is need for us to reconnect on the process.”

Students told campus officials that they viewed the decision to the move the entire law campus to Debe “as a bad one,” which will put a number of students at a disadvantage. Regional students raised concerns about contracts for rental of apartments which they now occupy, Tobago students wanted to know how the move to Tobago would affect them.

Copeland assured: “We are trying not to disrupt students lives, you came in with expectations, we understand the hardships and the challenges that students face.”

Students suggested that administrators look at keeping one Campus in St Augustine to facilitate students in the north and the other in Debe for students who may want that alternative, pointing out that this is what happens in Jamaica, with one law faculty at Mona and the other at the satellite campus in the west.

President of the Student Guild, Johnathan St Louis Nahous said students “don’t want a situation where this campus is removed from the main campus and it then becomes a case of out of sight and out of mind, “he said there are instances at the School or Nursing and even Mt Hope where the services are not on par with what we have here.”

Nahous demanded that the guild and law students be involved in plans going forward “because we have serious concerns. There are issues of transportation and security we need to be involved.” Nahous said the current shuttle service on campus is dismal. He said the service needed drastic improvement.

Campus officials admitted that transportation was also an issue raised by staff. They said “the north-south logistics came up with staff as well, because of mobility issues, but it has to be worked out.”

Dr Heather Cateau, Dean of Humanities in Education, assured that the “transportation will not be the same old system with one shuttle.” She said “ it will be a unit with a transportation manager and a proper discharger managing the systems, the maintenance everything, that is the plan.”

Based on the suggestions from students, it was agreed that a shuttle trip to the south Debe Campus will be organised. Copeland asked that it be done “within the month, and of course one of the stops will be Debe doubles, nobody mention that.”

All the issues raised by the students including security and issues of socialisation, he said, will be taken into consideration, when the final decision is made. “It is still a work in progress, it is still early days,” he said. He admitted that having terminated the last contractor a contract is yet to be signed for completion of the campus.

At the end of the meeting students described the meeting as “informative but we still feel uncertain.” But one student, Melshach Thornhill told the Guardian that he felt they had “won a minor victory now that they are part of the consultative process.” After the meeting, it was agreed that three students will form part of the committee.