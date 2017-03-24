School bully has behaviour disorder—Garcia

A Santa Rita RC School student now at the centre of recent protests by parents is suffering from Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD), a behaviour disorder, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said yesterday.

Garcia revealed the ODD case yesterday as he replied in Parliament to questions from Opposition MP Barry Padarath about recent protests by parents of students at the Rio Claro school.

Padarath sought information on measures implemented by the ministry to deal with recent reports of violence exhibited by students towards peers and teachers.

The school has been hit by complaints from parents of students who claimed an eight-year-old student had attacked children and teachers. They delivered a petition to the ministry’s Rio Claro offices, fearing for their children.

The boy was suspended from school several times. He returned last week, attacked another child and reportedly didn’t return. Parents want immediate counselling for the boy, who has shown violent, anti-social tendencies towards teachers and students. They said counsellors were assigned to the matter last year, but the situation didn’t improve and have vowed to keep their children at home until action is taken.

Yesterday, Garcia said only one student was identified as exhibiting certain behaviour. Saying the ministry is working with all stakeholders to get a solution, Garcia added, “We’re told the student (in question) suffers from Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD).”

According to Behavioural Health, WebMD and Wikipedia, ODD is a disorder characterised in children by negative, defiant, disobedient and often hostile behaviours, most often directed at adults and people in authority.

It’s thought to be caused by a combination of biological, psychological and social factors. It is reported to affect one per cent to 16 per cent of the school-age population and is more common in boys than in girls.

Defiant behaviours are often expressed as persistent stubbornness, refusal to follow directions and unwillingness to seek common ground, compromise, or negotiate with others, including peers.

A boy or girl who has ODD may constantly test the limits by ignoring directions, arguing, or failing to accept blame for improper behaviours. Hostility displayed may be directed at adults/peers and often involves deliberately annoying others with verbal aggression.

ODD is reported to be treatable with psychotherapy aimed at helping the child develop more effective coping and problem-solving skills and ways to express and control anger.

A type of therapy called cognitive-behavioural therapy can help reshape the child’s thinking (cognition) to improve behaviour.

Garcia said the ministry had assigned Student Support Services’ officers to the matter and they are talking with school authorities and parents to ensure “... this child, who is crying out for help, gets the attention.”