Schoolboy murder case: Cops make breakthrough

Police investigators believe they have made a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of Waterloo Secondary School student Jesse Beephan, but yesterday declined to disclose the details of their findings thus far.

The T&T Guardian was also told by Beephan’s father, Shakar, yesterday, that he was told of a possible motive by the police, but said he could not divulge any details.

“I do not want to say anything at this time but I would hope that this leads the police to where it’s hopeful to go and maybe at the end of it I will have something to say,” Shakar said.

However, an investigating officer told the T&T Guardian that Beephan was involved with a group of friends who frequently indulged in smoking cigarettes and marijuana and had got in trouble over it. It is believed Beephan was going to “come clean” on it and was about to disclose names and goings on in his circle to his parents and teachers.

“This is the theory that we are getting, so it is believed that whoever he knew about and what they were doing, they silenced him because he was about to speak out,” an officer said.

Yesterday morning a team of Ministry of Education officials accompanied by investigating officers went to the school, located at Raymond Jurawan Street, Waterloo Main Road, Carapichaima, to meet with principal Bharath Maharaj. (See editorial on Page A18)

When the T&T Guardian attempted to speak with Maharaj at the school, MTS security officers said he instructed them to tell people he was not meeting with anyone.

A teacher at the school, who wished not to be identified, said some teachers were very disgruntled over the running of the school and blamed the principal and ministry officials for “its current state and poor management and supervisory ways over the pupils.”

“There are deans and safety officers at the school, yet still the children are out of control and they are allowed to go through the wire fence to indulge in drugs. When whoever is frequently absent from school, some of the teachers pick up themselves and leave, leaving the children unsupervised for average half day on most occasions. This is the time for us to speak out so that the Minister of Education himself could wake up and intervene, or maybe we need a new minister to see what’s happening here and what has happened,” the teacher said.

Beephan, 16, was found dead on Wednesday in a storm drain located on the western side of the school. He was reported missing by his mother Sharon Bickaroo on Monday night. He was in his uniform and his school bag was found several feet away from where his body was snuggled in a storm drain that runs parallel to but several metres away from the Waterloo Main Road. An autopsy found he died from blunt force trauma to the head. His head was bashed in with a piece of iron to the back and sides. Part of his face was so badly beaten that it was ripped off.

Initially, police were told by Beephan’s friends that they last saw him entering a vehicle heading towards St Mary’s Junction. However, after extensive preliminary investigations, officers are of the belief that only his friends could say what led to his demise.

Beephan’s funeral will be held today at 10 am at the family’s Heliconia Drive, Roystonia, Couva home under Presbyterian rites. His body will then be taken to the Waterloo Cremation site. (RD)