The proposed legislation regarding the abolition of preliminary inquiries, which is currently being piloted by the Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, is somewhat “short-sighted.”

This was the view of Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, as he spoke about a litany of woes affecting his department before yesterday’s Joint Select Committee meeting in Parliament.

Speaking to the already burdened system, Gaspard said the proposal may put further pressure on his office.

Saying to date there were at least 800 murder indictments pending in the High Court, Gaspard said: “They are not dependent on any preliminary inquiry any more. They have passed that stage and I am only speaking in the context of murder.

“So what you have with the abolition of preliminary injuries is a quicker movement of the matters from the charge stage to the High Court stage, but when you reach to the High Court you have to wait in a queue ... how do you get ahead in that queue unless you deal with the issues that have caused that queue to be formed in the first place and which otherwise infect the criminal justice system?”

On the perennial problem of staff shortages, he said he recently read in the newspapers that vacancies would be filled, but noted no official communication was sent to him.

Director of Public Administration Anastacia Creed said communication would flow from the Service Commission Department.

Gaspard said the issue of unfilled posts was so worrying at the State-owned department that it had a direct impact on the fight against crime as it related to the criminal justice system. He said although a new organisational structure for the DPP’s office was approved in May 2013, key positions still remain vacant. He said the office has 60 professional staff members.

“There are 46 attorneys for State Counsel Two, 11 of which are currently occupied. There are 25 posts for State Counsel Three positions, 12 of which are currently occupied. There are 15 posts for Senior State Counsel, 13 remain vacant as two are occupied,” he said.

He said Cabinet approved 33 positions for State Counsel One and only recently were 32 people appointed to that post.

“Of those 32, nine were already housed as legal officers at the DPP’s office. So it is really 23 attorneys,” Gaspard said, adding two of them declined the posts and among the reason were better salary offers.

There are also two vacancies for deputy DPP, he said.

Coupled with this was the “heavy and galloping” murder rate Gaspard said, adding that his office was “already pressed at the seams.” He said the office was operating close to 65 per cent due to a “large measure of officers going above and beyond the call of duty.”

Gaspard said there were 10 photocopying machines at the DPP’s office but only two were working. He said this placed a tremendous burden on his staff, especially when all 10 courts at the High Court were in session.

As a means to directly deal with problems, Gaspard called for his own budget, a suggestion which he said was previously submitted.

Coomarie Goolbalsingh, executive director human resources department of the Service Commission’s Department, said there were challenges in attracting state counsels, including salaries. Lack of office and parking space, the committee heard, were also issues which prevented the hiring of more staff.

Gaspard said within the last 10 years about 46 people had resigned from the DPP’s office, as they used their positions as a “stepping stone” to enter the magistracy. He said apart from this there were risk factors, including threats meted out to officers.

Meanwhile, despite worrying concerns about groups in T&T purportedly financing terrorist operations, Gaspard said no files regarding terrorist financing have been sent to his office to date for prosecution. Also, files on “high profile” cases have also not been submitted, as the such probes have been ongoing for the past five years. But he complimented the police for improving their investigative skills.

AG Al-Rawi earlier recused himself from the sitting, saying he wanted those who appeared before the committee to have the freedom to express their concerns as some of them worked at his office.