South duo calls on public to join protest against violence

Incensed by the unabated spree of murders sweeping the country, two men have decided to take a stand.

And they are calling for people to join them.

Keron Sawan and Damion Ramjattan, who grew up together in Princes Town are holding a demonstration today at the Palmyra and Tarouba intersection at 4.30 pm.

Ramjattan, a businessman and father of two young boys, said the recent murder of Waterloo High School student Jesse Beephan jarred him into awareness.

"As a father of two young boys, I felt as though somebody needs to take a stand and make people aware of the level that crime has reached too," he said. "People know about the murders but it seems like no one is fazed any more- everyone is just going about their daily lives."

The men will be stationed in an empty lot at the intersection where vendors sell doubles, roast corn and fruits on a daily basis up until about 7pm armed with various signs.

"We would like people to come out and join us- let us raise awareness together."