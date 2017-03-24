Police investigators believe they have made a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of Waterloo Secondary School student Jesse Beephan, but yesterday declined to disclose the details...
South duo calls on public to join protest against violence
Incensed by the unabated spree of murders sweeping the country, two men have decided to take a stand.
And they are calling for people to join them.
Keron Sawan and Damion Ramjattan, who grew up together in Princes Town are holding a demonstration today at the Palmyra and Tarouba intersection at 4.30 pm.
Ramjattan, a businessman and father of two young boys, said the recent murder of Waterloo High School student Jesse Beephan jarred him into awareness.
"As a father of two young boys, I felt as though somebody needs to take a stand and make people aware of the level that crime has reached too," he said. "People know about the murders but it seems like no one is fazed any more- everyone is just going about their daily lives."
The men will be stationed in an empty lot at the intersection where vendors sell doubles, roast corn and fruits on a daily basis up until about 7pm armed with various signs.
"We would like people to come out and join us- let us raise awareness together."
