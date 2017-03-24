Times too tough for property tax—Tewarie

Is the current tough financial period really the correct time to add the burden of the Property Tax on people who are already severely under pressure?

Raising that question in Parliament yesterday was Opposition MP Dr Bhoe Tewarie who said “T&T’s 600,000 workers have become the working poor, the middle class is under real strain ...given all the circumstances being faced today, is this the most opportune time to institute this additional tax?”

Tewarie spoke about the matter during debate on an Opposition motion noting rising unemployment levels and condemning Government for lack of clear economic plans.

He noted Thursday’s announcement by Finance Minister Colm Imbert that the first steps towards collection of the Property Tax begin soon when notices of assessment will be sent to property owners/occupiers within the next two weeks.

Tewarie said the Opposition wasn’t denying T&T economic circumstances, but he said Government policies as well as the circumstances were affecting the public.

Saying wage earners have been hardest hit over the last 18 months, Tewarie noted closure of private sector as well as public sector businesses. Amid job losses and the uncertain climate, he said those who are working will curtail spending , which in turns affects businesses.

The cycle will cause economic contraction, he added, noting the manufacturing sector is operating at less than 100 percent of capacity. Construction and service sectors are also affected, “With all the declines and dormancy, peoples’ lives are being severely affected,”

“If you walk around T&T, anywhere - east Port- of- Spain, Diego Martin, Caroni Central, San Fernando , Penal - the sense of frustration among citizens is absolutely extreme. It’s building in the business community also.”

“Business community members are throwing their hands in the air and saying ‘I don’t know what-the-so-and-so this Government is doing!’ Nobody can understand what Government is doing!”

“The public service also doesn’t understand what Government is doing or their role so the economy is coming to a standstill. You already shut it down for the first year,”

Tewarie said while some state enterprises needed to be sold, how this is done and ownership status is important.

“Instead of accusing the Opposition of being unpatriotic and of treason, Government should tell people the realities of decisions (on the Venezuela gas initiative),” he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh said Government must say what is being done to stop recurrence of the situation where three people contracted HIV via hospital blood transfusions since people are panicking about the situation.

Gopeesingh attempted to raise the issue for debate in Parliament as a matter of urgent national importance. Since word of the development, he said people who’ve had transfusions are panicking and others awaiting surgeries are similarly worried.

Gopeesingh attempted to get answers on the matter following a recent report that three people contracted HIV through National Blood Bank blood transfusions at Mt Hope hospital. That is being probed by health authorities, Government said two weeks ago.

But Gopeesingh said Government must now say what ‘s being done to prevent the matter recurring. He said the situations requires urgent debate since many were worried about transfusions - past and future - and a matter like transfusions affected all citizens.

But House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George “blanked” Gopeesingh’ s appeal to have the matter debated yesterday She suggested he refile it under a different Parliament regulation.