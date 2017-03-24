Woman, 22, boy, 13, missing

Police are searching for a 22-year-old Arima woman, even as another missing woman was found murdered yesterday afternoon.

Ashley St Cyr was last seen leaving her mother’s home at Old Road, Valencia, around 8 pm last Friday. St Cyr lives at Heights of Aripo, Arima and was reported missing on Saturday by her mother. St Cyr is of mixed descent, four feet 9 inches tall, medium built and brown in complexion. She was last seen wearing a white jersey and a pair of brown jeans.

Another missing women, Sharlene Somai, was found dead near her Peterfield Village, Chaguanas home yesterday. The 23-year-old businesswoman left her home around 8 pm Tuesday night and was reported missing when she failed to return home. Her relatives have accused the police of failing to do all that was necessary to find her after the report was made.

Speaking on the issue yesterday, TTPS public information officer ASP Michael Pierre said the police are governed by the standing orders and the Police Service Act.

He said there is no time delay for a missing person’s report to be made and the notion of a 24-hour waiting period was untrue. Pierre said once a report is made and all the necessary documents are filled out, missing person’s form and others, the information is passed on to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit who supervises the investigation.

He said constant communication between police and relatives is done, as well as searches conducted based on information they receive. Pierre said every bit of information is acted on, but police do not do random searches.

“You have to have enough information as to where you should commence a search before you begin. Police can’t run and go searching helter-skelter,” Pierre said.

In another missing person case, police are seeking assistance in locating 13-year-old Meshach Marcus, who was last seen leaving his aunt Cheryl Paul’s Enterprise Street, Chaguanas home last Saturday around 1.30 pm.

Police said he lives at Lawrence Wong Road, Longdenville, and was reported missing by his father Sheldon Marcus on Wednesday. The teen is of African descent, five feet tall, slim built, with brown complexion and short black hair.

Anyone with information on any missing person can call 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station.