Prisoner stabbed to death

A inmate at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca has died after being stabbed by another prisoner. The incident occurred yesterday morning, hours after he begged not to be transferred to the prison because he feared for his life.

The prisoner was identified as Nicholas Raymond, who was incarcerated for a marijuana offence.

The incident occurred at about 10.30 am when prisoners were allowed to exit their respective cells at Courtyard B for the daily airing routine.

According to a prison source, as Raymond exited the block he was confronted by a group of prisoners and an argument started. One of the inmates whipped out a weapon and stabbed him. Officers who responded quickly to the brawl was able to retrieve the sharp object and detain a group of inmates.

The Guardian was told that Raymond was only transferred to the MSP on Friday afternoon from the Golden Grove Remand Yard.

The reason for the transfer was, however, was not released. Prison officers, who did not want to be identified, said that Raymond was not pleased with the sudden transfer because he claimed he had enemies in MSP. “I understand that the prisoner begged not to be transferred to MSP because he said that it had people there who wanted him dead,” an officer said. It is believed that the incident was a set up by inmates that he knew.

Preliminary investigations point in the direction of an inmate who was charged for the murder of a senior public servant.

After the incident, the MSP was locked down, searches were carried out and several prisoners interviewed.

Attempts to reach the President of the Prisons Officers Association Ceron Richards for comment yesterday were unsuccessful.

Investigations are continuing by officers of the Homicide Unit and the Arouca Police Station.