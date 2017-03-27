Cops arrest sibling of man they killed

Three days after Piparo labourer Junior Paul Smith was gunned down by police, his younger brother was arrested in connection with a shootout with the same officers.

Paul’s father, Andrew, told the T&T Guardian that around 2 pm yesterday, officers arrived at their Tabaquite home and took his 34-year-old son, saying they had information that he was involved in the incident. However, he said the police are yet to tell them what happened to Junior, who was shot several times along the Guaracara Tabaquite Road on Thursday night.

“They arrested him saying that they had some information that he was involved in the shooting with police. Nobody has come to us and ask us anything about Junior. We don’t know what’s really going on but something has to be done. I can’t let that stay just so, I have to know what really went on,” the senior Smith said.

Smith’s sister, Vanessa, said they will be writing to the Police Complaints Authority for a proper investigation into his death.

On Friday, Smith’s brother Clevon had said he was driving towards Rio Claro along the Guaracara Tabaquite Road to drop off a friend, when on reaching an area known as the Teak, a vehicle sped up behind them and the occupants opened fire. He said he and his friend got out the car and hid in the bushes. While there, Clevon said he contacted Junior to pick him up. When it was almost midnight, he said he heard several gunshots which was followed by the voice of a man screaming out “Don’t shoot me.” He then heard a final gunshot before there was silence. He said he and his friends walked through the bushes until a neighbour picked them up. Andrew said when he went to the police station to report that Smith did not return home, officers there informed the family they had fatally shot his son. Officers from the Professional Standards Bureau visited the station on Friday and took statements from the officers.

Meanwhile, an investigation has begun into the killing of Kerwyn Meharris, the brother of WPC Roxanne Meharris.

Around 1 am Saturday, Meharris, 34, of Flanangin Town, Brasso, was playing a card game with friends at Mammoral Junction. Among the group was a Special Reserve Police officer. It was reported that Meharris won some money and was walking home when he got a phone call from someone who told him to return to the junction. On reaching there, he was shot in his chest. He was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The SRP officer was questioned and his firearm seized and investigations are continuing.