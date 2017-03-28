Man killed at wake, two others injured

One man is dead and two others shot and wounded lastnight (Monday) while at the wake of the brother of reputed gang leader Selwyn "Robocop" Alexis, Sylvan Alexis, who was gunned down at his home on Friday evening in Enterprise, Chaguanas.

The deceased is identified as Patrick Isles and the wounded: Selwyn Warner and Roy Browne also of Enterprise.

According to a police report, at about 10.15 pm a gunman opened fire at Sylvan Alexis' wake at Francois Street killing Isles and wounding Warner and Browne.

Isles' body was found slumped face down on the roadway at the corner of Francois Street and Palm Drive.

The wounded were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where they were treated and transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mount Hope.

This is the second murder since Alexis' murder on Friday.

Police believe the two subsequent murders are related to that of Alexis'.

Investigations are continuing.