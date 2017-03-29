MAYHEM UNCHECKED

On Tuesday last, the new Hindu year commenced with the celebration of “Nau Raatri.” This is a nine-day period when Hindus all over the world worship God in the female form or Goddess “Shakti.” She is revered as the driving force in all Gods and she is the ultimate cause for everything that happens. She is worshipped as mother, sister and little girls. In fact, nine girls ranging in ages from two to ten are usually selected and worshipped as “Devis” or highest forms of the said Divine Goddess.

At the outset, I would like to categorically state that the Hindu position is one of honouring women in our society. Our mother is actually our first form of God. Our wives are accorded the status of Goddess Lakshmi (one of the forms of the Divine Shakti) in our homes. As a citizen, I hope and pray that the auspiciousness and blessings associated with “Nau Raatri” pervade our entire society, such that women all over will be revered as forms of God.

My prayer is made with full cognisance that there appears to be a grave deterioration in the moral fabric of our society. There is no respect for human life, particularly our womenfolk. Where have we gone wrong? What are we to do, if we hope to effect positive changes in our society?

Last week Friday the Guardian Newspaper headline was “Mayhem.” The background picture showed five women standing side by side, weeping over the death of a young daughter, Sharlene Somai. There were two inset pictures of Sharlene Somai who was suffocated to death, and Petra Manwaring who was choked to death. Both ladies were undoubtedly beautiful women in their own right.

The newspaper headlines further carried a bullet point listing, detailing that a businesswoman was suffocated, a pensioner choked to death, a limer shot dead inside a bar, a man shot dead with multiple bullets whilst sitting in his barber’s chair. A boy aged 13 and woman aged 22 were missing.

Regrettably, reports contained in last Friday’s newspaper were in keeping with a general upsurge in crime in our society. How did we ever come to this? I have lost track of the number of murders and serious crimes for this year, 2017. I am not sure if I have become numb to crime statistics by virtue of the mass killings which are taking place or whether I am just living in a state of shock and fear. I sometimes wonder whether I am in a horrid dream or whether things are really so bad in reality.

Every time I listen to our Prime Minister speak, whether it is on finance, crime or just general political platform talk, I am reminded of Mark Antony (an absolute master of deception) in Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. Antony’s oration commences, “Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears…” At the end of the day, PM Rowley’s words are nothing more than Antony’s in the theatre, emotionally charged rhetoric!

As for our Attorney General, he seems to be living the character of Richard III. He is discontented with the calm of peace and therefore sees it fit to talk all of the time, eventually leading to his self-belief that he is somehow now the “sweet-talker” of the town.

In the playwright, Richard III has begun to put his plan into action, essentially to get rid of all those who are in the way of his ultimate quest for power. Returning to reality, it appears that due to his misdirection’s, the PM has now hired a part-time former politician, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC for the AG.

Colm Imbert continues to remain clueless over managing the economy. He has raised gas and diesel prices twice and no one has rioted yet.

He has dipped into the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund twice and no one has rioted yet. Consequently he appears to have no target to increase jobs and decrease poverty since no one has rioted yet. Not a single investor has confidence in the economy as he continues to fail as a Minister of Finance.

The Minister of National Security has not got a hold on any aspect of crime fighting as yet. One cannot help but wonder whether there is a thought that if mass murders go unchecked, there will be a decrease in the wage bill for the Government.

Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC is quoted as saying that “will power is needed for death penalty.” He is absolutely, 100 per cent right. But what he forgot to say was there should have been a basic requirement for recruitment of Ministers, namely brainpower!

The real life-preserving question is what to do? Is the real mayhem occurring in society or is it taking place in the Government of Trinidad and Tobago? It is becoming clearer that this Government is clueless and does not know how to take control of the reigns of governance.

But is the real mayhem occurring in society or is it taking place in our Government?