Baptist leader: Randoo was a prophet without honour

Spiritual Baptist Archbishop Monica Randoo was a prophet without honour in her own country.

The statement was made by Spiritual Baptist leader Sterling Belgrove.

Bengrove, described by Randoo’s children as a “very close friend” of their mother, was speaking on their behalf at a function hosted by the Port-of-Spain City Corporation on Wednedsay afternoon

posthumously awarding the deceased archbishop.

Randoo, of Waterhole, Cocorite, passed away at the age of 80 on March 8.

The Port-of-Spain City Corporation gave her an award of appreciation, through her surviving children, for her social work in the community of Cocorite and for her contribution to the Baptist faith.

The award comes as Baptists celebrate the Shouter Baptist holiday yesterday.

Belgrave said not many people in T&T knew Randoo was a prophet who had the ability to interpret political, social and economic events, locally and globally, from a spiritual perspective.

He said people in Africa, Barbados, North America, England and other countries knew this and often invited her to speak on forums.

He said she was a prolific speaker and had also mastered the art of marrying spiritual prophecies with academic facts.

“She did a lot more of this outside than in her own country.”

Leader of Council Business at the corporation, Alderman Wendell Stevens, said for years Randoo had been helping them organise their Shouter Baptist holiday celebrations.

He said the event stopped in 2010 but the corporation is making efforts to restart it.

Stevens said they plan to award people from all faiths in future.

At Randoo’s funeral service at the Mount Judah Spiritual Baptist Church in Waterhole earlier this month, Belgrave lamented that when Randoo fell ill and went for a scan at a medical institution there was no one available to do it.

He said a scan would have helped family members administer the right medication for her ailment and she may have lived.

Randoo was a well-respected member of her Cocorite community and the wider Baptist circle.

She was reportedly a one-time advisor for a former PNM culture minister and an ex-employee of St Ann’s Hospital.

Known for her work among the needy, she was instrumental in getting the government’s school feeding programme started.

She was also one of the people who lobbied for a holiday for the Shouter Baptists.