IRO head: It will solve nothing

Archbishop Barbara Burke is recommending a limited state of emergency in crime-infested Enterprise as law enforcement officers are seemingly impotent.

Burke made the call while speaking to members of the media during yesterday’s Spiritual Shorter Baptist Day Celebrations held at the empowerment hall in Maloney.

Yesterday was also observed as 100 years since the Shouters Prohibition Ordinance was proclaimed in November 1917.

Within the last few days there have been a spate of killings in Enterprise.

There have also been clashes between the police and residents, the latest being on Friday when peak hour traffic along the Chaguanas Main Road was brought to a standstill, after residents blocked the road with debris and set it on fire protesting what they claim was the “unfair” arrest of 12 men from the area.

In the Senate on Tuesday National Security Edmund Dillon said it was government’s intention to build a police station in Enterprise as he urged lawmen to wage “war” on unruly or other negative elements in the community.

Burke said the limited state of emergency in Enterprise would enable the police to search homes of suspected criminals, keep people off the streets from a certain hour and “stop people from burning down the place and kicking down people door and killing them in their homes.”

But she said part of the police’s problem was its abysmal detection rate.

“Detection is low. You must be able to detect the crime first and then to charge.

“We let things go out of hand. We have to hold the bull by its horns,” Burke said

Burke also claimed that Baptist groups affiliated with the PNM Government had received more money than her organisation.

This year, Burke said, she received $40,000 from the Government, the same figure as that of last year.

But she said there was a particular group which got $350,000 this year from the government.

She said despite the ban being lifted on Baptist celebrations there were too many splinter groups without have true commitment to the faith.

Head of the Inter Religious Organisation (IRO), Bro Harrypersad Maharaj, who also attended yesterday’s celebrations, however, said a limited state of emergency would solve nothing.

“Most of the murders are actually happening around certain places and the law enforcement agencies need to be more alert in those areas and hopefully we can bring a solution to what is happening,” Maharaj said.

He said the country could only hope that plans by Dillon would bear fruit.

On the proposal to build a police station in Enterprise Maharaj said this might be a “limited deterrent,” adding that more focus ought to be placed on community policing.

“It is how the police interact with the public in general. You need to build relationships. Community policing is a step in the right direction.

“But if Enterprise people are not willing to cooperate with the police then the police could not do that much,” Maharaj said.

He said the problem was not necessarily the young gunmen in Enterprise but rather the people who were “handing” the guns to them.

Social activist Hazel Brown, who was also present, said worrying about this country’s crime situation offered no help.

“How is worrying any help? If you have to worry about crime and violence you have to think about what you can do to help,” Brown said, urging that long-term solutions must be implemented.

She said she intended to begin a project soon aimed at promoting peace in the home.

“That is where children have learnt to be violent and if you don’t start doing something now about that it will get worse,” Brown said.

On a limited state of emergency she said this was not the answer.

“If it didn’t work on the previous occasion why would it work now? People are looking for easy solutions where they might not have to do anything.

“The solutions we have to find have to involve everybody,” Brown said.

And to reach out to troubled youths she said their language must first be understood before urging them to put down the guns.

“ What is the language you will use to communicate that? Those English words? Do they use or understand that language? I don’t think they do.

“Ask them to spell ‘put down,’” Brown said.