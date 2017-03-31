Kamla: We recognise their contributions

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community is now an integral part of our multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

In a statement extending greeting to the community in celebration of Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day 2017 she said: “We recognise their significant contributions to national development. Their struggle for freedom of worship has been a long and arduous one, but they endured. When faced with oppression and discrimination they never lost faith or hope.”

She said when the Spiritual Baptists were fighting for the freedom to practice their religion, they were confronted by many challenges from the State.

She said: “I am proud to have been part of the Panday government which took the bold step of awarding the national holiday we celebrate today. I am also proud to have led a government which delivered State-supported education and teaching facilities for children and young people of the faith.

To the many who have contributed to the faith we owe our gratitude. I make special mention of Bishop Elton George Griffith and Archbishop Barbara Burke for their role in helping to uplift the community.

Persad-Bissessar said there were many lessons to be learnt from the Spiritual Shouter Baptists.

She said: “The unwavering resolve of the members of the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community to persevere and thrive is remarkable. Today, we can look to Spiritual Shouter Baptists for inspiration in overcoming societal challenges.

“As we join in celebration of the freedom of the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community amidst the attempts by some to curtail rights and freedoms, we stand to be reminded of the struggles of the Shouter Baptists to gain the rights of freedom of conscience and religious belief and observance,” she also said.

‘There is another important lesson we can learn from the Spiritual Shouter Baptists, that of the importance of community—that when we stand together and work together, we can make a difference in our country.

“Indeed, this is the only way we can bring about positive change in our society, by standing united and making a concerted effort to deal with the problems facing us.”