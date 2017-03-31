Principal: Tough decisions to be made

The incomplete University of the West Indies (UWI) South Campus is costing taxpayers $250,000 in security fees every month.

With no precise date given for the doors of the Debe campus to be opened, the security bill is expected to run in the tune of millions of dollars.

On Wednesday, UWI St Augustine campus principal Prof Brian Copeland admitted that he would have to make some tough decisions to get the campus up and running with expenditure being slashed.

“We have some hard thinking to do,” Copeland told the T&T Guardian following the inauguration of the St Augustine Guild of Students at the Daaga Hall Auditorium.

Construction of the campus began in January 2012. The council has 23 members headed by its newly elected president Jonathon St Louis-Nahous. Some of those decisions, Copeland said, must be taken soon and would require little sleep.

“I am sleeping five hours a night right now…on a good night. There are some bad things about a recession and there are some good things about it. We want to use the good to move things forward. That is where the nation has to go. If we do not use this opportunity now… it will be hard for some. There will be that discomfort.”

With the campus being dormant since 2014, Copeland said he has to determine its best use in going forward. Construction of the campus began in January 2012.

Four years ago, Copeland said all faculties had discussed how they could have used the South campus to its maximum benefit.

Back then, he said Law was considered to be the flagship faculty. “But it was also opened to others. It was never really one faculty going down there. Now the use could be full occupation, which is lecturers and students there. And in some cases, we see only students going to take classes and leave. When you add that up it could be a large number. I would say in the vicinity of 500 to 600 students in the first part. So it all depends on how it is occupied.”

Overall, Copeland could not say how many students the campus would accommodate. Copeland said renegotiation of contracts was taking longer than expected, which was UWI’s biggest challenge.

“To me it is money wasting because we are paying for the facility every day. I really don’t like to see taxpayers’ money go to waste. Right now it is wasting because it is not being used. So the earlier we can get it going it would be better.”

With the building being underutilised, Copeland said it costs UWI $250,000 a month in security fees.

“The main cost is security which I understand is $250,000 a month or something like that. But I really stand to be corrected on that. It is a big property.”

Copeland kept close to his chest the estimated cost to complete the campus. Questioned if UWI had come to a compromise with law students who staged a protest on March 21 against the relocation to the South Campus, Copeland said they would ask all faculties to have a say on the matter.

“We want to accelerate that and just look at the issue and have them rethink their positions and then we would make a final decision.

It would involve students.” He said even before construction of the campus had halted, UWI had negotiated with PTSC to assist with making route adjustments.

Copeland said the shuttle service was part of a package offered to students. “We have shuttle service that will run and that will be for free. But if you are talking about UWI moving people…like a mass of people we have PTSC…. we would have to negotiate with them.”

Pressed as to when the doors of the campus will be opened, Copeland said “I am hoping at this point in time earliest possible date is January 2018. I have a suspicion it may go beyond that because we have not restarted the construction as yet. It should have started a month ago. So we are now sorting out those details.”

Copeland said construction of a few of the buildings will go beyond next year. “The logistics of who would move, how we would move, phasing of classes, interlinking two campuses…so to build that dynamic over a distance of 40 miles or so…it is a chance, but it can be done.”

He cited the State University of New York which has over 60 universities in NY working in tandem with each other.

“So theoretically a lecturer could be up here (St Augustine) and deliver a course down there. It happens all over the world now. But not at a good level. We have specified that we want the level to be much better than what exist at present. And I think we have solutions for that.”

Copeland said they want to introduce the AVI system that allows audio-visual and collaborations solutions so that students can work in a classroom or across great distances.

In order to facilitate this method of teaching, Copeland said adjustments would have to be made to a few of the small classrooms.