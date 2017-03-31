UPDATE: 3 dead, 2 injured in Maraval drive-by shooting

Three people are now dead and two others injured in a drive by shooting which took place at Le Platte Village in Maraval last night.

The dead men have been identified as: Collin "Circle Boy" Letren, 25, Kuanda "Bag Up" Critchlow, 24, and Joel 'Joe Dog" Le Platte, 35.

According to a police report, shortly after 8 pm, the trio was among a group of people liming in a track off the Morne Coco Road, when a blue B-14 vehicle drove up.

The car slowed down and an occupant opened fire with a machine gun at the group.

Two female cousins, Dayna Le Platte, 21, and Dominique, 20, were also shot and wounded.

They were taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where they were treated and warded in stable conditions.

Critchlow and Letren were killed instantly, while Le Platte died at hospital.

T&T Guardian understands that a car that was shot up during the incident has been impounded.

Investigations are continuing.