$.35m bail for Robocop’s son

Slain reputed gang leader Selwyn “Robocop” Alexis’ son was yesterday released on $350,000 bail after appearing in court charged with possession of a large cache of guns, ammunition and marijuana.

Kerron Alexis, 25, of Railway Road, Enterprise, Chaguanas, was granted bail after appearing before Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court.

Alexis, who was detained by police hours after his uncle Sylvan was murdered by rival gang members last Friday, was charged with being in possession of three illegal handguns, over 200 rounds of assorted ammunition and 600 grammes of marijuana. The charges were laid indictably and Alexis was not called upon to plead.

The illegal items were allegedly found in Alexis’ home by police who executed a search warrant.

Police prosecutors initially objected to bail for Alexis as they said they were still processing his criminal record tracing.

However, this was contested by his lawyer, Criston J Williams, who said the delay was unreasonable as police had his client in custody for almost a week before laying the charge.

Connor agreed and said she would grant Alexis bail based on his criminal record recalled by Williams.

Alexis is on bail for a marijuana possession and for starting a riot at Crown Trace, Enterprise, with his father and another man in April last year.

Connor reserved the right to alter Alexis’ bail if she discovers he had a longer criminal record during his next court appearance.

Alexis’ uncle was the third member of the family to be murdered within the past year in an ongoing gang war in the Enterprise community.

On July 17 last year, his father and his friend Kevin Escayg were ambushed and killed by gunmen at his car wash at Freedom Street, Enterprise.

One of the gunmen, Thomas “Hamza” Sharpe, was killed in an exchange of gunshots during the incident.

On December 4, his father’s brother Mervyn was shot dead at his home.

There have been several reprisal shootings and murders in the community since the third sibling was killed last week.

Alexis will reappear in court on April 28.