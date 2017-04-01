Heated Enterprise session

One alleged member of the Unruly Isis gang from Crown Trace, Enterprise was yesterday scolded by Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon during his walkabout in the community.

Dillon, along with a team of officers, including acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams and Deputy Commissioner (Crime) Wayne Dick, conducted a walkabout through Crown Trace, Bhagaloo and Walter Lane.

His goal was to meet with residents to hear their views and take suggestions on how to deal with the escalating crime and crime violence in the area in recent times.

While in front of the mosque at Crown Trace, the entourage met 32-year-old Abdul “Krysis” Wakeel.

Wakeel became popular on social media recently after a video of him went viral.

In the video, Wakeel sent out threats and gave kudos to the Unruly Isis Gang.

He also spoke about police officers allegedly funding gangs in the area and providing them with guns to carry out murders in the area and putting the blame on the Unruly Isis.

Yesterday when Dillon’s team neared the Crown Trace mosque, Wakeel was brought out by the head of the Islamic Front, Umar Abdullah, to meet with Dillon and Dick. However, this meet and greet turned out to be a confrontation where voices were raised.

While voicing his concern over where the problem started in Enterprise among the gangs, Dillon asked Wakeel if he was the one in the video.

Wakeel said yes but tried to explain that people did not just pick up guns overnight, adding there was a solution to the existing problem in the community.

At this point, Dillon told him that he (Wakeel) was the one responsible for the unease in the community.

“Were you in the video talking in a certain way that has brought this population in a sense of unease.

“You are the person doing that. You are responsible for that. What do you intend to change?” Dillon said.

This was when Wakeel began to gesticulate in a tense manner and raised his voice, saying: “You can’t implicate me, what you trying to do? Implicate me?”

Dick butted in at this point, saying: “Please, no disrespect. We talking with respect and we don’t deal with disrespect.”

Wakeel responded: “The problem is the boss (Dick said I am not the boss, I am Mr Dick), we are not the ones in Crown Trace who bringing in all the drugs and paying the police and have all the guns.”

In the end, Wakeel told Dillon that he did a video to apologise for the videos that leaked from back in 2015 and added that he was willing to work along with Dick to disclose critical information, including the allegations surrounding corrupt officers by revealing their identities and the gang members they are allegedly linked to.

Dick then informed Wakeel that investigations were ongoing and will continue with the videos he did and warned him to desist from doing so.

“My job is to treat with crime, despite the fact that I am willing to work with you,” Dick said to Wakeel.

Speaking to the T&T Guardian via phone last night, Wakeel said he felt Dillon and his team deliberately intimidated him, adding he now felt “very afraid for his life.”

“I have spoken out against the officers which is them people and I feel that they not going to do anything. They just came in here to show up themselves,” Wakeel said.

He said he also intends to seek legal advice over what transpired.

Other residents also came out to greet Dillon and his team as they walked the streets yesterday.

Some pulled the minister aside and had secretive conversations, while others shouted: “Yes. Bring back the peace here. Too much nonsense. We need the police and army here. Get rid of the guns.”

Williams said the promised permanent police station in the community is expected to come on stream in three months’ time.

The proposed site is at the African Grounds, Enterprise Street in an existing building just adjacent to the pavilion.