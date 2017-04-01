Two die in accidents

Two men died yesterday in two separate accidents that took place in central and east Trinidad.

In the first accident, motorcyclist Andre “White Boy” Rivas, 33, of Acono Road, Maracas St Joseph, was riding his motorcycle east along the Eastern Main Road near Carib Brewery when he collided with a van heading in the opposite direction.

Photographs of Rivas were widely circulated on social media yesterday depicting him pinned beneath the van.

Police said the accident happened around 10.30 am.

Rivas’ sister-in-law, Crystal Granado, described him as the glue in the family that kept it together.

The father of three boys owned and operated a grocery in Mt D’or and was returning from the business when the accident occurred.

Granado said Rivas used the motorbike to avoid traffic when conducting business for the grocery and outside of that he would use his pickup. She said he was not a speedster on the bike if he was not avoiding traffic, he was not using it.

“He went to the doctor this (yesterday) morning for a check-up and then went to the grocery. While we were heading there we saw an accident and was complaining about how some drivers drive recklessly. About 30 minutes later we got a call that he was in an accident and he died,” Granado said adding that on her way back from the grocery she saw the motorbike and the driver of the pickup “and wanted to beat him.”

She added: “The entire community loved him, we lost a pillar in the family. His children are very angry and we are not sure how we will function without him. My sister now have to raise three boys without him.

“Drivers please pay attention on the road. Drivers need to be more careful because you are not driving for yourselves.”

In the second accident, which took place around 4 am, Stephen Mahadeo, 25, of Montrose Chaguanas was driving a black Subaru on the northbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway opposite the Ministry of Agriculture Land and Fisheries building when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a tree on the left side of the roadway. The car to split into two and half landed in a small ravine. The other half landed on the river bank. Mahadeo did on the scene.

The accidents have taken the road death toll to 20 for the year compared to 40 for he same period last year. In a statement issued by the Police Service Road Safety Campaign, motorists were reminded that tragedies such as the two accidents are preventable if drivers and road users would exercise more care and restraint when using the nation’s roadways.