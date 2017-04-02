Army: Let Samaroo’s family grieve in peace

The T&T Defence Force (TTDF) is again appealing to the public to stop circulating false, unsubstantiated and spurious remarks surrounding the death of Omar Samaroo, and is calling for more sensitivity during his family’s time of grief.

Samaroo, a warrant officer Class 2 at the TTDF, succumbed to his injuries one day after being shot in the neck on March 28 and was cremated at the Caroni Cremation ground on Saturday.

He served his country for more than two decades and had an unblemished record of service in the defence force, the TTDF said in a statement yesterday.

“The TTDF vigorously denounces the flow of misinformation being purported by some conspiracy theorists concerning Samaroo’s passing, the TTDF said, adding it categorically denied the false assertions.

Calling on those who are generating the “false” news to stop, the army added, “The TTDF calls on these individuals to demonstrate greater emotional intelligence and to be cognisant of the anguish and lasting damaging effects they are causing by such misinformation on Samaroo’s family, friends and colleagues all of whom are still struggling to come to terms with his sudden demise.”

The army reminded the public that the death of any member which occurs on a military establishment would automatically trigger an inquiry. The findings of that inquiry, it added, is open to the T&T Police Service.

The TTDF said although the inquiry has not yet been completed, claims that Samaroo’s autopsy report had indicated multiple injuries to his body were “mischievous and irresponsible”. The TTDF said the autopsy report stated that Samaroo’s cause of death was consistent with a single gunshot wound to the head and there were no marks of violence or disturbances to his body.