New cargo ship THA’s top priority

Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles is assuring Tobagonians that everything possible will be done to ensure cargo transport to the island will not be adversely affected by the recall of the Super Fast Galicia.

International Shipping, the owner of the cargo vessel, served notice to the Port Authority of T&T (PATT) that they will be withdrawing the vessel on April 14 (Good Friday), which coincides with the busy Easter weekend where Tobago is a hub for economic activity.

In a release yesterday, Charles said he held discussions with Minister of Works and Transportation Rohan Sinanan on the issue and has been told interim plans are being made to ship bulk cargo to the island once the Galicia is removed from the route.

A stakeholders meeting is also scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the ferry service, he said.

Charles also said the THA would treat the issue as a “top priority” and keep the public informed as the situation progresses.

“I do understand that there will be public concern due to the withdrawal of the Galicia. This matter is a top priority and measures are being put in place to treat with our cargo transport needs in the short term.

“The Tobago House of Assembly will continue to monitor the situation closely, and of course to update the public as the process moves forward,” he said

Contacted for a comment yesterday, Tobago Chamber of Commerce Demi John Cruikshank president said an urgent meeting would be held with all stakeholders who are being affected today.

“The situation is a serious issue, but we the chamber have agreed not to comment until we meet with everyone tomorrow. We will be meeting with the Truckers’ Association, the Vendors’ Association and the Hotel Association, the Chamber, everybody and then we will have one response about the situation,” he said.

It was only two weeks ago that Cruikshank called on the new Port Authority board to deal with the many challenges facing the sea bridge, identifying them as ‘critical issues’