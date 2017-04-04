UPDATE Charred remains of missing Gasparillo man found in latrine

Homicide officers have found charred remains and piece of a skull in a latrine located in the back of a dilapidated wooden house at Black Street, Reform Village, Gasparillo a short while ago.

The remains are believed to be that of missing 52-year-old Deoraj Bedassie who was last seen on his birthday on March 26.

On Monday night officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad and the Homicide Bureau in South detained a 24-year-old man of Barrackpore for questioning.

The missing person’s report was lodged on Sunday evening at the Gasparillo Police Station by relatives who noticed blood stains all over the walls and pillars in the verandah of his house.

On the night of his 52nd birthday, on March 26, Deoraj Bedassie had a confrontation with a 24-year-old man where he was subsequently badly beaten as reported by neighbours and relatives who lived adjacent to him and would have witnessed the incident.

Bedassie, who was never married and had no children, was not missed from the area until Sunday by one of his niece, who began to enquire about his whereabouts.