Bakr wants DPP to drop CoE charges

Jamaat-al-Muslimeen leader Yasin Abu Bakr’s case for refusing to testify before the Commission of Enquiry appointed to investigate the 1990 attempted coup, took an unexpected turn yesterday with Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard being called upon to discontinue the private criminal case.

Chief Magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar was expected to decide on Bakr’s innocence or guilt during a hearing in the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning, but when the case was called Bakr’s attorney Wayne Sturge indicated that he had written to Gaspard over the commission’s ability to prosecute his client.

In the two page letter, which was read in court, Sturge noted that Gaspard had previously appeared before the commission in 2012, to explain that Bakr was not able to testify before it because of potential pre-trial publicity for his then upcoming trial for sedition.

Bakr was again summoned after that trial ended in a hung jury with Bakr being ordered to be retired.

Sturge pointed out that Gaspard had made similar submissions to the Commission of Enquiry into the collapse of CL Financial, with that commission agreeing not to call witness cited by Gaspard.

He also noted that Gaspard had refused the Coup Commission’s request for his office to prosecute Bakr for failing to appear, before it opted to file the private criminal charge.

“In all the circumstances outlined, I hereby invite you, within 14 days of the receipt of this letter, to intervene and discontinue the proceedings herein,” Sturge said as he called on Gaspard to exercise his power under Section 90 of the Constitution.

Ayers-Caesar adjourned the case to April 19, when Gaspard is expected to respond to the request.

The COE’s secretary filed the private complaint against Bakr in January last year, after he failed to attend a scheduled hearing.

If Gaspard declines and Bakr is convicted of the complaint he will be liable to a $2,000 fine.

However, he can no longer be served with another summons as the Sir David Simmons-chaired commission has completed its evidential hearings and have since published its report.

On July 27, 1990, Bakr led 114 members of his organisation in a co-ordinated attacks on the Parliament and the Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT) station in his attempt to overthrow the then ruling NAR administration during which 24 people were killed.

Six days later Bakr and his insurgents surrendered.

They were tried for treason but the Court of Appeal upheld the amnesty offered to secure their surrender.

The Privy Council later invalidated the amnesty but Bakr and his followers were not rearrested.

Bakr is also being represented by Criston J Williams.

Israel Khan, SC, and Larry Lalla are representing the commission.