Crime and security hampering free movement

Crime and security have been identified as the major challenges hampering free movement between Caricom countries which have resulted in countries being unable to achieve optimum economic growth.

But these issues also have a direct impact on a person’s standard of living.

So said Caricom Secretariat Sherwin Toyne-Stephenson while speaking at the Ministry of National Security’s Citizens Security Programme (CSP) in collaboration with the Caricom Secretariat Seventh Meeting of the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) Technical Working Group themed, ”Preventing Crime by Focusing on At Risk Youth and Vulnerable Populations” held at Movie Towne Banquet and Conference Centre, Port-of-Spain yesterday.

Zeroing on homicides, he said even though this represented a “minor percentage of all the crimes committed in the region” murders gave rise to citizens’ insecurity within the region.

“Which is probably one of the key measures that prevents persons from feeling safe enough to go out and actually engage in economic activity and that would ultimately affect the standard of living of their countries,” Toyne-Stephenson said.

He urged that crime and security should become pillars of the Caricom community, adding that this must take place among economic activity.

One of the key platforms, Toyne-Stephenson said, was using social media especially to reach youths as often times they felt they were not a part of the solution.

“We are so divorced of the realities that they go through and we don’t take enough time to really sit with them and understand what are some of the challenges that they face,” Toyne-Stephenson said.

He said there must also be sound governance structures to ensure measures were successfully implemented.

“The technical work that we do must not be swept in an undertone by poor governance issues. In addition to dealing with some of the technical aspects of youth involvement in crime we also need to keep clear in our minds what our own governance issues are,” Toyne-Stephenson said.

Lydia Jacobs, permanent secretary in the National Security Ministry, who also spoke, said T&T’s Juvenile Court Project which is currently being implemented, would address the issues facing youth.

She said there were three components of the JCP, which included the Children Court, Peer Resolution and Public Education and Communications.

“The successful implementation of these three areas is expected to address the deficiencies in the current juvenile justice system and hopefully stem the increased rate of recidivism by children for serious crimes,” Jacobs said.

She said this country’s criminal justice system was largely based on a punitive approach, adding that this failed to deter children who were caught in the “system” from a life of crime.

The JCP, Jacobs said, therefore aimed to strengthen the capacity of the judiciary to deal with matters relating to children using a rehabilitative, restorative and less retributive approach.

“Youth violence and victimisation represent special areas of concern with respect to public safety. The ordinary observer can recognise that over the years, the age of criminals, particularly those engaged in violent crime, has been steadily decreasing, and that there has also been an increase in crime and violence within the school system.

“However, it is clear that youth misbehaviour, school crime and violence are more than mere deficiencies in the educational system,” Jacobs added.