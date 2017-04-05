West: PCA never received complaint from "officer" hiding in Canada.

David West, Head of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), this morning, disclosed that the man in the social video, who identified himself as a police officer hiding out in Canada because of death threats he received in T&T, did not lodge any complaints/reports at the PCA.

“I do not know where it is that he lodged the complaints but it certainly is not with us (PCA). He did mention, the Police Service Complaints Authority, but we do not know where that is,” West said.

THE PCA however, is looking into the matter.

In the video, which went viral yesterday (Tuesday), the man, who identifies himself as Allan Gillman, said he allegedly received threats on his life from several police officers, including high-ranking officers.

The male voice in the six minute-57 second video shows a ransacked room with documents scattered all over the floor and bed.

The man claims he has been a police officer for the past 19 years and even shows what appears to be an authentic police badge.

The man claims because of an incident (which he did not mention in further details) he was forced to run for his life to Canada. He added that there was an order to execute him and several officers in the police service were behind it.

According to the man, they include officers assigned to the North Eastern Task Force and the High Performance Team, a unit which operates out of the North Eastern Division.

The man said he was forced to flee to Canada on September 22, 2012.

“It took plenty courage to come out now and make these videos. I don’t want to do it but I consulted with a lawyer in Canada. This is the state of my bedroom, there are TTPS documents of events. I don’t want to reveal as it is sensitive and national security oriented,” the male voice was heard saying in the video.

He added that it was his first video after four-and-a-half years “of hiding in Canada from the officers mentioned.”

“I made complaints against these officers and that I am fearful for my life since 2009 to 2012 when I left T&T in a rush to my safety in Canada,” he said.

The man called on Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to look into the matter and “have it fixed before he goes public.”

“I hope this reach you guys and you understand the seriousness in my voice,” the man said.

President of the TTPS Social and Welfare Association, Michael Seales, told the T&T Guardian that some of the officers who were named had already contacted him on it.

However, he added that he was yet to meet with them to discuss it further.