WHICH GOD IS A TRINI?

Prayer can move mountains but not, apparently, Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

According to a newspaper report last week, the head of the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO) Brother Harrypersad Maharaj, as he is known to his siblings, said: “I spoke to the Finance Minister some time ago and he told me ‘Don’t worry, I will give you more than the last government’. But I didn’t know that more really meant less or none.” Luckily, Maharaj didn’t go on to list the sundry other things he didn’t know or else there might have been no space left in the paper.

Maharaj revealed that the IRO has been getting $250,000 annually for the past three years. What did the religious leaders spend this three-quarter of a million dollars on?

“We have programmes for the youth, child development, parenting, counselling and women development,” Maharaj said. All of which, obviously, are essential for an organisation which supports the marriage of 12- and 14-year-old girls.

But the puzzle here is why the PNM administration hasn’t given the IRO a subvention. After all, religions have always been a traditional source of votes, since politicians don’t have to actually present any valid policy arguments to believers to get their support.

All the politicians have to do is say, homosexuality is an abomination, abortion is murder, hang criminals, and no I don’t eat pork or beef or shrimp.

But it may be that, in these parlous economic times, Mr Imbert is worried about Pascal’s Wager.

You see, back in the 17th century, French mathematician Blaise Pascal argued that it was statistically logical to believe in God since, if you were wrong, you would lose nothing and, if you were right, you would go to Heaven.

But Pascal proffered his bet at a time and place when only the Christian god was real. But, in today’s sinful world, there are over 4,200 gods to worship.

And, if the Government gives money to the wrong god, T&T might be hit by a natural disaster which we can ill afford. After all, pastors assure us that homosexuals have already caused oil prices to collapse.

Mr Imbert’s challenge, therefore, is to figure out which God is a true Trini. But it seems he has been too busy pointing out political commentator Michael Harris’s poor grasp of financial statistics to devote any time to this.

This is why I have decided to help out the Finance Minister today since, although I am an atheist, I will be just as dead as any believer should an earthquake hit Trinidad.

The first test we can apply is, of course, faith. No matter what religion a believer belongs to, they all agree that believing in things for which there is no evidence or, even better, evidence against, is the basis of faith.

Given this, anyone who takes out insurance is declaring that they lack faith in God to protect them against ill fortune.

By this measure, according to the Central Statistical Office, Roman Catholics are the least faithful, since 25 per cent of them have insurance, whereas Shouter Baptists have the strongest faith in God, since only nine per cent of them have insurance.

Of course, one indicator is not sufficient to establish the one true God. We also have to look at who is not following God’s laws, since the real God would probably not let His adherents be disobedient.

And, obviously, the best measure of this would be how many people are doing what believers call “living in sin.”

Here the same Shouter Baptists fall short, since according to the Central Statistical Office, 22 per cent of them are in common-law relationships as compared to about 12 per cent of the other faiths.

Indeed, only people with no religion come close, since 21 per cent of them are also shacked up.

On the other hand, when we look at people who don’t have any chronic illnesses, suggesting that God has granted them good health, 83 per cent of non-believers are hale and hearty, followed by Pentecostals and Seventh-Day Adventists at 81 per cent.

But, since there are only 29,000 non-believers and 54,000 Adventists in T&T, Mr Imbert might be well advised to give money to the born-agains who constitute 159,000 of the population.

However, if YHWH isn’t the real God, this money will be wasted. And it is here that we come to the real measure of God’s grace: money.

Because, obviously, the religion which has the highest proportion of wealthy people is the one which the true Trini God favours.

Here, less than half of one per cent of all believers earn over $13,000 a month. But, of those people who don’t follow any religion, 1.3 per cent earn more than this. Which means that, in not giving the IRO a red cent, Mr Imbert has indeed avoided the wrath of God.

KEVIN BALDEOSINGH is a professional writer, author of three novels, and co-author of a Caribbean history textbook.