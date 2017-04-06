Tobago Chamber: Lives at stake

Tobago Chamber of Commerce president Demi John Cruikshank says the island is “in crisis mode right now” and the Minister needs to do something about the sea bridge.

He said Inter-Continental “had been reliable, they kept their end of the bargain, the minister say they have brokers looking for a vessel, but Inter-Continental is a local company which knows the need of Tobago.”

Saying “the Chamber is aware that Inter-Continental had sourced another vessel,” John Cruikshank said when they met with Sinanan in Tobago on Wednesday, they told him “go back to Inter-Continental, work with them, get them to keep the Galicia for another two months until the vessel they have sourced arrives.” He said stakeholders in Tobago also made it clear to the minister they do not want a barge.

“It is in his court to find a vessel,” he said.

Asked what Sinanan’s response was to the Chamber’s ultimatum, Cruikshank said: “We see them juxtaposing, this has nothing to do with egos, this is about people’s lives.”

He said the minister cannot “abdicate any responsibility for the situation which we have found ourselves in. He took up office in November, six months later we in a situation where people’ lives are at stake.

“If businesses have no goods and we can’t sell, we can’t pay instalments to the banks, we will have to send people home and close shop.”

Minority leader in the Tobago House of Assembly, Watson Duke, also said he stood behind the stakeholders and the Tobago Chamber’s position. He said the Galicia had served the route well, “but someone has an ulterior motive. Is this about jobs for the boys?”

Duke said: “What we have demanded is that he re-engage the current provider with the Super Fast Galicia. The agent said they can get another ship within three weeks. So definitely there are options.”

He said the stakeholders are “totally against a barge and the vessel from Guyana the Atlantic Provider,” which he said has a “chequered past and a colourful history, it was arrested in 2015.”

As to the minister’s suggestion of using Coast Guard vessels, Duke said,“That is an insane thought. When they use Coast Guard vessels to transport goods, that is an interceptor boat, how many other vessels would be left to monitor the borders?”

Duke added, “The Galicia can take 200 cars, it has the capacity for more than 100 passengers, and an infirmary. It has speed and is reliable. The staff is proficient and efficient. Tobagonians have had no problems at all with the vessel.”