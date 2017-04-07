2 brothers charged

Two brothers from Barrackpore were yesterday charged with the murder of former Caroni 1975 Limited worker Deoraj Bedassie, 52, who went missing on March 26.

A third suspect, a 20-year-old woman who had been detained for questioning, was subsequently released.

Investigating officers from Homicide Bureau in South were also expected to visit Bedassie’s family at their Black Street, Reform Village, Gasparillo home last evening.

On Tuesday, Homicide officers found the charred remains believed to be that of Bedassie and piece of a skull in a latrine at the back of a dilapidated wooden house at Black Street.

But investigating officers requested DNA swabs from siblings, which will be used to match DNA to be extracted from the bones found to determine if the remains are of Bedassie.

Shortly after 11 am on Tuesday, Homicide officers called in sewer truck to pump out a latrine and a nearby cesspit in a neighbour’s yard as they searched for Bedassie’s body. The officers said they were acting on information they received.

On Monday night, officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Squad and Homicide Bureau in South detained a 24-year-old man for questioning. His brother and his girlfriend were subsequently detained.

On the night of his 52nd birthday on March 26, Bedassie had a confrontation with a man and was badly beaten. But he was not missed from the area until Sunday by one of his nieces.

Reform/Manahambre Councillor of the Princes Town Regional Corporation, Chris Hosein, says he is now making arrangements to set up neighbourhood watch groups throughout the district in the wake of the tragedy.

Hosein urged members of the community and the public by extension to “not to remain silent” on criminal activity.

“Don’t remain silent if you see something or strange people coming into the community, or strange things happening. There are many avenues to pursue, such as the police, Crime Stoppers, etcetera,” Hosein said.

He said several weeks ago he held a meeting with Crime Stoppers officials, municipal police and officials from a private security firm to discuss the way forward in setting up the neighbourhood watch groups.