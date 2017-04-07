Four murders push toll to 142

Three more men, including a Guyanese national and a Maraval man who was reported missing last month, have been killed, taking the murder toll to 141 in less than 100 days.

In the first case, relatives of missing electrician Shawndell Glodon said he was chopped and shot and his body wrapped in a sheet.

The 22-year-old father of a two-year-old son was reported missing on March 10. On Wednesday, a fisherman at Paragrant Beach, off the north coast near Paramin, found a decomposing body which was recovered by police on Thursday afternoon. The body was later identified as Glodon by his mother through his clothing.

Speaking to the media at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, yesterday, Glodon’s father, Curtis, said it was prayers from the family which helped them get some closure.

He said since his son went missing he had been praying for his safe return and while his death was not what they had prayed for, at least the family was able to retrieve his body.

“Prayer does move mountains. Where that body was, if that fisherman didn’t go to fish we would have never find him,” the senior Glodon said.

“Last time I saw my son was a few days before he went missing. He left by me in La Fillet to look for a job in Maraval and to stay with his mother in Paramin.”

Glodon added that one of his son’s arms had been hacked off and he was beaten. Police also told relatives he was shot in the head.

He added that his last born son was not involved in anything illegal that might have triggered his death and a marijuana case he had was insignificant to suggest he may have been killed because of drugs.

He said he felt his child may have seen or heard something that he should not have and paid with his life.

In the second killing, a relative of murdered Guyanese national Raphael “Boy” Collins said his killing has hastened her decision to return to her homeland.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, told the media that she had spoken to her nephew about his involvement with a teenage neighbour several times but Collins ignored her.

She said Collins had been in the country for just about a year before he was killed.

According to police reports, around 9 pm on Thursday, residents of Old St Joseph Road heard gunshots and later found Collins dead in a neighbour’s yard. He had gone there to get his hair combed by a female neighbour when they were attacked. The teenage neighbour told police she ran for her life when she heard gunshots and returned later to find Collins dead.

The relative said the killing took place opposite her home, but she was only informed an hour later by the teen.

She said she had dreamt that two men and a woman were shooting at her on Sunday, but it only after her nephew was killed did she realise the dream was a premonition of what was to come.

According to the relative, police said based on the varying spent shells, two gunmen attacked her nephew.

She is also curious about how her nephew was killed while seated between the teen’s legs, getting his hair combed, but the teen escaped unscathed.

One house away from where Collins was killed, 20-year-old Ayinde Williams, of Patna Road, St Ann’s, was killed yesterday.

Police said the two killings are most likely linked but could not specify.

Police said around 2.45 pm a car drove along Old St Joseph Road and stopped outside a house Williams was in. A gunman then opened fire, killing Williams on spot before the car sped off.

In the third shooting on Thursday night, which took place around the same time Collins was killed, police said they had two possible motives for the killing of 41-year-old Mukesh Pooran.

Police reports state that around 9 pm, Pooran, who was released from prison about three weeks ago, was approached by a gunman while liming near his Freeman Street, St Augustine home and shot in the head.

Police said Pooran was involved in a dispute over land and was also involved in the illegal drug trade, adding that one of these may have led his death.

Pooran’s relatives were too distraught to speak with the media yesterday, but residents told the T&T Guardian that Pooran had been warned about selling drugs in the area as there were “new drug blocks,” but he refused to take heed.

Another resident claimed Pooran was in a lengthy battle over a piece of land and suspected this led to his killing , since his release meant he would return to occupy the land. Homicide detectives said they were working on both theories.