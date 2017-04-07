Grande woman reaps mega lemon

Merlyn Pierre, a resident of La Sieva Road, Vega De Oropouche, Sangre Grande, is now surprised by the size of rough skin lemon she is reaping from the she planted at the back of her home three years ago.

She is amazed and believes one of the lemons she picked yesterday was the biggest for sure in T&T. The lemon weighs 3.2 kilograms and has a circumference of 54 centimetres.

Pierre said they got the seed from a friend in Manzanilla. The friend was also shocked to see the size of lemons Pierre’s tree has been producing, as his trees produce ordinary sized lemons.

Pierre yesterday cut the lemon to show its inside to T&T Guardian and only found that it has more core than juice.

At the back of a house where the tree was planted, Pierre showed the amount of lemons on the tree. One the other lemons was the same size as the one she reaped. However, Pierre said she is leaving that one to see if it will get bigger. —Ralph Banwarie