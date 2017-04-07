Man claiming to be cop on run begs for PM’s help

Both a video and a voice note clip featuring a man claiming to be a T&T police officer now hiding out in Canada because of threats on his life by colleagues, have now been sent to Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon.

However, up to last evening there was no official comment from Dillon on the issue and whether or not the man, who has identified himself as Allan Gilmann, was a legitimate member of the T&T Police Service and whether the allegations he made will be investigated extensively.

Gilmann has so far released two statements alleging he fled the country due to a hit put on his life by colleagues because he had information of their corrupt practices. He released a voice note on Wednesday and a video clip two days prior, both of which went viral on social media.

In the latest audio clip, the man identifying himself as Gilmann claims he escaped death in 2009 when about 30 officers assigned to a specialist unit stormed his Morvant apartment and allegedly tormented him for almost 90 minutes.

“I thought it was my last. I lost money and other things. To date I have the photos of the event and the state of my apartment when they left. I don’t know if they had any warrant but since then the threat levels have rise,” the man said.

The man said he has evidence showing the police officers’ corrupt involvement in cases from murder to lesser offences from 1998 to 2012. He said this evidence might set prisoners free if made public and threatened to take his info to the international media.

The man said he was now moving all over Canada with his daughter after receiving a letter from a top police official, leading him to believe his previous location had been compromised. He again reiterated a call he made in his earlier video for Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley or Dillon to intervene and investigate his claims.

In the earlier six minute-57 second video which went viral on Tuesday, the man said he fled to Canada after 19 years in the service after authorities failed to act on his complaints and even showed what appeared to be an authentic police badge.

Head of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) David West told the T&T Guardian they are looking into the matter, but said they had so far found no complaints/reports lodged by the man with the authority.

“I do not know where it is that he lodged the complaints but it certainly is not with us (PCA). He did mention the Police Service Complaints Authority, but we do not know where that is,” West said.

A source at the T&T Police Service’s (TTPS) Administration Building said checks were being made to verify whether the man joined the service in 1998 as he claimed, what’s his current status in the TTPS if he is legitimate and his current location.

“We may also have to collaborate with the Ministry of National Security, Immigration Division, to see whether or not he did leave the country to Canada,” the source said.