Peace talks on the cards

Abdul “Krysis” Wakeel, a reputed leader of the Unruly ISIS gang of Enterprise who made a violent viral video and had a confrontation with National Security Minister Edmund Dillon last week, is now at the centre of a plan to broker a peace deal in the community.

He is also apologising to the Government and citizens of T&T and asking for their forgiveness.

Speaking at a press conference at Southern Hall, Centre Point Mall, Chaguanas, yesterday, Wakeel advised the media that he is no longer to be referred to as Krysis, nor is he and his followers to be referred to as members of the Unruly Isis gang. Instead, they are to be referred to as belonging to Masjidus Salaam (The Masjid of Peace).

Accompanying Wakeel at a press conference, held at the was Umar Abdullah, leader of the Islamic Front, David Muhammad and Mtima Solwazi, a community action officer from the recently disbanded Citizen Security Programme who works in Port-of-Spain hotspots.

Kerron Alexis, son of murdered Enterprise gang leader Selwyn “Robocop” Alexis, was supposed to attend the press conference but did not show up.

Questioned about this, Abdullah said there was an issue of trust to be worked out while Solwazi said the changes in Enterprise would be a process.

Referring to the former Unruly Isis and Rasta City gang war, Abdullah said both parties and their members were now trying to change the perception around them.

“They’re doing prayers and engaging in positive activities. From here onwards, the names “Unruly ISIS” and “Rasta City” shall not be used no more when referencing the parties,” Abdullah said.

“Abdul Wakeel and his followers will now be referred to as belonging to Masjidus Salaam (The Masjid of Peace).”

Wakeel, dressed in full Muslim wear, said he wanted the nation to know the video he had made had nothing to do with Islam. He said he had decided to change because he understood what was right and wrong and he has chosen to do right and forbid wrong. He said the youths in Enterprise were also listening to the “brothers” who had been helping him and want to make a change too.

“The brothers at the masjid in Crown Trace (formerly Unruly Isis) want to make a change. Islam is about peace and this is what we are trying to portray from now on,” Wakeel said.

He admitted, however, that he felt afraid attending the press conference.

“I was afraid the cops might stop me and intimidate me or people will try to kill me,” he said, adding he summoned all his courage and decided to step forward regardless of the consequences.

Asked if an encounter with God had brought about the change in him, Wakeel replied, “I always felt the presence of God with me. But for the past few months I have been seeing things in the community that have been bothering me.”

Asked if their intervention could result in further splits in the gangs in Enterprise, who are said to be fighting mainly over drug turf, Abdullah said they had a plan of action to bring about a culture of peace and lawfulness in Enterprise.

He said two Islamic scholars will facilitate classes in Aqeeda (belief, character building and mannerisms) and Tajweed (the science of reading the Quran) at the new Masjidus Salaam at Walters Lane, Enterprise.

Solwazi said the Pan American Development Foundation, in collaboration with the Citizens Security Programme through the Resistance and Prevention Programme, will engage the two parties in a Muslim Youth Dialogue on April 8 and a Violence Prevention Seminar on April 22.

Abdullah said a healing procession is also being planned, which will start at African Grounds and end at the Dass Trace Ground. He said plans for the completion of the Dass Trace Grounds and other infrastructural projects will be unveiled there as well.

He called on the police to desist from a high-handed approach and asked officers to adhere to proper procedures and the rule of law in carrying out their duties. He also called on the police service’s Professional Standards Bureau to immediately launch an investigation into alleged corrupt practices by law enforcement officers attached to the Central Division and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We are asking that specific attention be paid to the circumstances surrounding the death of Anton Mitchel, Kwame Brown and Patrick Isles, and the arrest of Jilani Martin, Kendel Gill, Darrel Gray, Anton Jeffory, Dave Nesbit, Adrian Clark, Avenash Seepersad, Malcom Quinton, Amanda Joseph, Susan Williams, Shani Nesbit, Akeem James, Rat, Coco, Big Shane, Kudos and Kerron Alexis. (Rat, Coco, Big Shane and Kudos did not want their real names be used),” he said.

“We are urging the Director of Public Prosecution to revisit the files of these persons and to reconsider his decisions in their matters.”

Abdullah said warring parties in Enterprise were willing to come forward with information only when proper arrangements are made to receive it and the State agreed not to engage in intimidation, coercion or prosecution.