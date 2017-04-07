Police search suspects’ home

The Cedar Hill, Claxton Bay homes of two relatives of Melissa Mohammed-Ramkissoon were searched yesterday, as police continued their investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death and who may have killed her.

Investigating officers were still having a hard time ascertaining what happened on Tuesday night before Mohammed-Ramkissoon’s murder.

She was fatally shot in the head while in a car with a close male relative and her distant cousin. Her body was driven to the Chaguanas Police Station by the close male relative at about 8 pm. The close male relative initially told police he was driving along Waterloo Road in Carapichaima when someone opened fire on his vehicle. But police said when they pressed further they were then told there was an argument between the three when a gunshot rang out and the male relative saw Mohammed-Ramkissoon slumped over in the front seat bleeding from the head. The man said the other occupant then jumped out of the car and ran away.

However, the cousin, who surrendered to the police at the Freeport Police Station on Wednesday, told police it was the driver who allegedly sot Mohammed-Ramkissoon in the head.

Investigating officers yesterday told the T&T Guardian that whilst their investigations were hanging in the balance, they were leaning towards the incident being a domestic-related one surrounding a possible love triangle gone sour.

A team of officers went to the Abdool Trace home of the cousin yesterday, where they conducted additional interviews and searches to add to their case file. At about 1.30 pm, the officers went to the close male relative’s home and carried out an extensive search.

Both men remained in police custody last night and other relatives were making attempts to retain attorneys for them.

Speaking with the T&T Guardian yesterday, a relative who wished not to be identified said Mohammed-Ramkissoon’s mother and other relatives were due to arrive into the country from New York last night. While funeral arrangements are not yet finalised, the possibility exists that it may be held today.

Asked whether relatives had any clue as to what occurred, the relative said: “No, we still are very much confused. All we know that there is a blame game going on which is preventing the truth from coming out. We believe that there is a lot to hide from both parties.”

Investigations are continuing.