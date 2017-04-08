JTUM ready to shake up T&T

“Take your rig and go!” That’s the message from joint trade union leader Ancel Roget to bpTT and multi-national companies who may refuse to observe T&T’s safety laws.

Oilfield Workers Trade Union jefe Roget issued the retort at a protest demonstration by Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) bodies outside the Prime Minister’s St Clair office yesterday.

This following concerns that bpTT may have decided against fabricating its Angelin platform locally due to union protests.

Denouncing the Dr Keith Rowley-led People’s National Movement Government, Roget warned of a series of protests ahead.

“This Government has had 15 months to get its act together - all we’ve seen is a lot of failure. They’re devoid of any idea that can bring about good governance, we’re experiencing very poor governance,” he said.

“It’s the ‘Kamla Road’ which Dr Rowley is walking. If he didn’t learn from the mistakes she’d have committed then the same consequences will apply. Today is the beginning of mobilisation for further protests - we’ll put thousands of workers on the streets - we came here to send a message to those who’re not prepared to listen and who’re walking the road the last government did.”

Roget said JTUM was prepared to “shake up this blasted place” if Government didn’t treat workers with the respect they deserve.

The unions had initially gathered outside the Parliament to telegraph concerns on various issues to the Government. But Parliament didn’t meet yesterday. They thus shifted the demonstration to the PM’s Office though Rowley is overseas and returns today.

Roget responded on concerns that bpTT’s decision on the Angelin platform fabrication was due to industrial issues.

“BP is unfortunately holding the Government to ransom as they’d do with any Third World Country where a government is devoid of ideas or how to deal with multi-nationals,” he said.

He said while BP had committed to investing billions in T&T over coming years, the company also appeared to be telegraphing that if it didn’t have its way to support the exploitation of workers “who produce the wealth BP amasses”, they were prepared to withdraw the fabrication job.

“Well, take the platform and go, take your rig and go,” Roget said.

He added that the union wasn’t prepared to have workers in unsafe environments lacking good industrial relations practices.

“BP as a multi-national cannot allow local contractors to do as they please. We’re prepared to send that message internationally.”

Roget said the current economic situation cannot be used to sacrifice workers for economic gain. He said workers had been protesting for jobs and against unsafe workplace conditions and if this wasn’t handled pro-actively, “we’ll have more and more protests.”

Noting public sector retrenchment, he said the Finance Minister was devoid of ideas to balance his books, “but they’ll have much more to deal with figures. There’s a level of disrespect being meted out to the trade union movement.”

Despite calls for dialogue, he added, “You cannot find the Prime Minister, the Labour Minister is making vacuous, inconsistent, out of timing statements.”

On concerns that protests could put T&T at a disadvantage competitively, Roget said, “Should we work in unsafe conditions and take substandard pay and disrespect? BP and any multinational has to know we have laws that ought to be respected and protected.”

Roget said unions didn’t feel responsible for negative consequences following recent energy company protests in La Brea, since they had a responsibility to ensure lives aren’t lost. He said JTUM would make critical a announcement by May Day.

During yesterday’s protest, OPM workers peered at the demonstrating unions from upstairs the office building.

Unions participating included the OWTU, Communication Workers’ Union, T&T Unified Teachers’ Association, Steel Workers’ Union, Postal Workers’ Union, the Registered Nurses ‘Association, Fitun, Industrial General and Sanitation Workers’ Union, Bank and General Workers’ Union and University of T&T workers.

TTUTA head Lindsay Doodai also called on the Education Ministry to meet on issues at the Ste Madeleine Secondary school and to retract recent statements seeking disciplinary action against teachers.

CWU secretary general Joseph Remy also reiterated concerns about Tourism Development Company workers.