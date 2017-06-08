Maharaj, Matthew emerge as top school athletes

Christie-Marie Maharaj of St George East and North Eastern’s Imanni Matthew emerged the top athletes at the annual National Primary Schools’ Trackand Field Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, yesterday.

Maharaj, who on the weekend at the NGC/NAAA National Juvenile Championships won the 800 metres, returned to the track to claim victory in the Girls 13-14 400m, Girls 1,500m Open and copped silver in the Girls 200m 13-15 and led her St George East team to another silver in the Girls 800 Sprint Medley 13-15, to tally 28 points.

She won gold in the one-lap event in one minute and 02.51 seconds, ahead of J’Lease Pollard of Tobago (1:04.19) and Port-of-Spain and environs’ Kianna Llewellyn, respectively. In the 1,500m, Maharaj crossed first in a time of 5:30.17, beating Kevah Scott (Tobago) 5:53.92 into second and third was Hannah Heath (North East) in 5:56.62.

In the 200m dash, the St George East runner followed Port-of-Spain’s Karessa Kirton (26.20) to the line in 26.20. Taking the bronze was Victoria’s Angel Cumberbatch in 27.74.

Maharaj, running the anchor leg in the relay, combined with Jenella Walcott, Jada Thomas and Oneka Sunderland to place second in 2:01.69 behind the Port-of-Spain team of Kianna Llewellyn, Janae Murray, Chelsea Mukerji and Kirton (1:59.39). Third was the Tobago quartet of Jinelle Campbell Dominique Scott, Aaliyah Roach and Pollard in 2:02.80.

Matthew was the leading boys’ athlete with 26 points after completing the Boys’ Under-11 sprint double and placed third in the long jump event. He won the 100m (-1.5 wind) in 13.52 with Isaiah Clark (Caroni) second in 13.61 and Jaden Clement (South East) third in 13.78. He also raced to victory in the 200m dash in 27.29, respectively beating Giovanni Bobb-Semple (St George) in 27.35 and Tobago’s Jahaziel David in 28.41.

Matthew was also successful on the field bagging a bronze medal in the long jump, leaping 4.34m. Taking the gold was Josiah Samuel (Caroni) with a 4.71m leap and silver went to Jahaziel David of Tobago. His best measured 4.52m.

Port-of-Spain was again the top district copping its seventh straight title with a total of 432.5 points. Tobago was second with 392 and third was Caroni with 340. In fourth was Victoria (337.5), followed by St George (322) in fifth, St Patrick (290.5) in sixth, North Eastern (263.5) seventh and South Eastern (161) eighth.

Earlier, Port-of-Spain emerged the winner of the March Past competition with 291 points, second was St George East with 282 and third was St Patrick with 278. Filling the other spots were Victoria (276) in fourth, North Eastern (264) in fifth, Caroni (246) in sixth and in seventh was South Eastern (198). Tobago did not participate in the parade of teams.

SELECTED RESULTS

60m

Boys U-9 (wind -0.5): 1 Savion Adams (Port-of-Spain) 8.88; 2 Siel Mills (Tobago) 9.28; 3 Josiah Hunte (St George East) 9.46

Girls U-9 (wind 1.3): 1 Jenique McLaren (North East) 9.34; 2 Makayla Cupid (Tobago) 9.52; 3 Shinelle Mark (St Patrick) 9.76

100m

Girls U-11 (-1.2) : 1 Jenna Thomas (Caroni) 14.52; 2 Lesanne Hodge (St George East) 14.73; 3 Marsha Baptiste (North East) 14.78

Girls U-13: (-2.4): 1 Janika Jordan (Port-of-Spain) 13.23; 2 Eugenie Marie Britto (Victoria) 13.57; 3 Sahara Oliver (Caroni) 13.74

200m

Girls U-11: Lesanne Hodge (St George East) 29.87; 2 Alexxe Henry (Tobago) 30.42; 3 Fatimah Springer (Port-of-Spain) 30.88

Girls U-13: Jenissa Kadoo (Victoria) 27.10; Kadija Pickering (St George East) 27.85; Janika Jordan (Port-of-Spain) 27.93

300m

Girls U-11: 1 Symphony Patrick (St George East) 47.57; 2 Kaori Robley (Tobago) 49.14; 3 Fatimah Springer (Port-of-Spain) 50.27

Boys U-11: 1 Tyrique Vincent (Caroni) 46.35; 2 Isaiah Baptiste (South East) 46.53; 3 Jayden Phillip (Tobago) 46.80

400m

Girls U-13: 1 Jernissa Kadoo (Victoria) 1:02.78; 2 Kadija Pickering (St George) 1:03.14; 3 Kianna Llewellyn (Port-of-Spain) 1:04.64

Boys U-13: 1 Antonio Joseph (Port-of-Spain) 1:01.35; 2 Kaleb John (St Patrick) 1:01.57; 3 Ben-Israel Bannister (Tobago) 1:03.13

Boys 13-15: 1 Kaylon Antoine (Port-of-Spain) 69.11; 2 Nigeria Joseph (Victoria) 1:02.28; 3 Kevin Robinson (North East) 1:01.33

Boys 1,500m Open: 1 Kevin Robinson (North East) 4:54.90; 2 Josiah St Clair (St Patrick) 4:58.13; 3 Nyah Davis (Tobago) 4:58.29

Long Jump

Boys 13-15:1 Josiah Providence (Victoria) 5.09m; 2 Joshua Mascall (St Patrick) 4.97m; 3 Luke Mohammed (South East) 4.92m

Girls U-11 (NWI): 1 Esther Alcazar (Tobago) 3.66m; 2 Onika Gooding (St Patrick) 3.63m; 3 Nanton Melania (St George East) 3.21m

Boys U-9 (NWI): 1 Jordan Hernandez (St George East) 3.22m; 2 David Jeffers (Port-of-Spain) 3.17m; 3 Jeromy Navarro (North East) 2.84m

Girls U-9 (NWI): 1 Shinelle Mark (St Patrick) 3.17m; 2 Kyla Cooper (Tobago) 2.81m; 3 Le Sean Mitchell (St George East) 2.78m

High Jump

Boys U-13: 1 Armani Lloyd (Caroni) 1.44m; 2 Stephen Olotu (Victoria) 1.41m; 3 Cordell Hackett (St George East) 1.38m

Boys 13-15: 1 Joshua Mascall (St Patrick) 1.51m; 2 Josiah Calliste (Victoria) 1.51m; 3 Jorvan Westfield (Port-of-Spain) 1.45m

Girls 13-15: 1 Kayla Balbosa (Victoria) 1.33m; 2 Janae Murray (Port-of-Spain) 1.30m; 3 Clareeze Rampersad (Caroni) 1.25m

Boys Shot Put 13-15: 1 Tyrese Murray (Tobago) 12.38m; 2 Nathan Salandy (Victoria) 11.74m; 3 Jeremiah Sutton (Port-of-Spain) 11.59m

Boys Javelin Throw 13-15: 1 Nicholas Sutherland (Caroni) 34.42m; 2 Nkosi Toney (Tobago) 32.89m; 3 Quacy Phillip (North East) 28.19m

Ball Throw

Girls U-13: 1 Clorysa Gill (Tobago) 42.53m; 2 Averilla Baptiste (South East) 41.40m; 3 Sherene Dwarika (St George East) 40.67m

Boys U-13: 1 Lebron James (Tobago) 53.65m; 2 Vikash Ramnath (Caroni) 53.10m; 3 Anthony Williams (South East) 50.40m

Girls U-9: 1 Nikita Gosine (Victoria) 25.17m; 2 Naomi Mahabir (North East) 21.96m; 3 Tyra Taylor (Tobago) 20.76m

Boys U-9: 1 Mark Buddhu (South East) 31.93m; 2 Brendon Heera (Victoria) 31.46m; 3 Roberto Badree (St Patrick) 29.37m

4x100m Relay

Girls U-9: 1 Tobago 1:02.53; 2 North East 1:03.58; 3 Port-of-Spain 1:04.01

Boys U-9: 1 Port-of-Spain 1:01.07; 2 Victoria 1:01.99; 3 Tobago 1:02.77

Girls U-11: 1 St Patrick 1:00.15; 2 St George East 1:00.65; 3 Port-of-Spain 1:00.96

Boys U-11: 1 Port-of-Spain 54.71; 2 Caroni 55.43; 3 St George East 55.62

Girls U-13: 1 Victoria 52.55; 2 Port-of-Spain 54.25; 3 3 St George East 54.41