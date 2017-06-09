Burying this will not help, eyewitness

Lystra Alexis says her conscience bothered her when she saw Christopher Phillip, 80, being dumped on the lawn of the Port-of-Spain General Hospital’s car park by two MTS security officers on Wednesday morning. Alexis, 52, of Valencia, who was on her way out the hospital, turned back and used her cellphone to videotape Phillip lying on the ground writhing in pain.

She said when she tried to get medical attention for Phillip, who subsequently died, she was told an ambulance had to be summoned to take the ailing man into the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department.

Alexis posted her video of the incident on Facebook and the resulting public outrage over his death has prompted officials the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) to investigate the case.

The incident was also witnessed by Kevin Ramoutar, who told the T&T Guardian he saw an “almost lifeless” Phillip being taken out of an ambulance by security officers and left in the car park. Ramoutar, a patient at the A&E, said he saw no signs of movement from the elderly man. His account is supported by what is seen in Alexis’ video.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry said it is conducting its own investigation into the matter to “shed light on the cause of this disturbing occurrence and will inform any critical operational changes which may be required immediately.”

In a separate statement late Wednesday announcing its own investigation, the NWRHA said: “Preliminary reports indicate that Mr Phillip was brought into the hospital yesterday (Tuesday) evening via ambulance and was seen at the Accident and Emergency Department. He was treated following all protocols of care and was later discharged.

“Subsequently, Mr Phillip was seen lying on the floor outside the department and was assisted by members of staff back into the department to be seen a second time. Mr Phillip then left on his own accord. His body was later discovered on the front lawn of the hospital’s compound.

“The NWRHA is deeply disturbed by this event and extends sincere condolences to his relatives. We would like to assure them and members of the public that every effort is being made to complete the investigation within the shortest time frame.”

Alexis, a supervisor at Massy Stores, said she had attended an outpatient clinic at the hospital and was hustling home when she saw two security officers lifting Phillip and placing him on the ground in the car park.

“I felt troubled and uncomfortable because it could have been me. I came back inside and started questioning the security officers, who insisted that they could not take him back inside the A&E and that an ambulance had to bring him in. Then I began videotaping Phillip on the ground,” she said.

Alexis said she called for an ambulance and saw when one arrived and took Phillip back to the A&E.

“I left. The next morning I heard the man died,” she said.

She has given a verbal report of the incident to an NWRHA official and said she is also willing to provide a written statement.

“I don’t think Phillip discharged himself because of the condition he was in. I am really hoping that this would fix all the wrongs at the hospital. If they going to cover up this they losing a real opportunity to correct the wrong doings. Burying this would not help anyone,” she said.

Alexis said based on Ramoutar’s account of what he saw, Phillip was put out of the hospital twice in a matter of hours.

“I want see an end to the suffering people endure in the public health care system. This must not happen, especially with our elderly, many of whom are vulnerable and helpless.”