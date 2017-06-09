He disappeared twice—Minister

Christopher Philip, whose body was found on the grounds of the Port-of-Spain General Hospital on Wednesday, was treated at the institution twice and asked to remain - but he disappeared twice, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said.

Deyalsingh delivered a preliminary report on the issue in the Senate yesterday in response to Opposition queries.

UNC Senator Wade Mark had asked about the elderly citizen, who reportedly died on the hospital’s compound after receiving treatment there. His body was found there Wednesday.

Deyalsingh expressed deep condolences to Phillip’s family.

“He was in my thoughts and prayers last night,” he added.

Yesterday prior to the Senate, Deyalsingh’s ministry assured the matter was being treated with “extreme priority” and a comprehensive investigation was being done and findings would inform any critical operational changes which may be required immediately.

Deyalsingh told the Senate he had a preliminary report which he had commissioned on Wednesday and which was supplied by PoSGH’s Dr Anthony Parkinson.

Deyalsingh said around 10.09 am on Tuesday, Phillip, 62, and not 82 as reported, was brought by ambulance to the Accident and Emergency Department.

He added, “His vitals were taken and he was sent for an x-ray. His major complaint was that he was suffering at home and had nobody to take care of him. He received the x-ray results at 2.30pm.

“Mr Philip was then medically discharged and instructed not to leave the A&E department because it now became a social case due to his living conditions at home. He complained he had no one at home to take care of him, he had no meals, he was hungry and he had no money for transport. He then disappeared. That was his first disappearance after being told to wait.

“At 3 pm the same day, he was observed by the MTS guard. He was then taken back to the A&E. At 5.16 pm that same Tuesday — where his vitals were taken and he was put in a wheelchair to be taken to an examination cubicle. Mr Philip then disappeared for the second time in the same day; the assumption was then he discharged himself against medical advice, which as a patient in T&T you are entitled to do.”

Deyalsingh’s speaking time then ended before he could complete delivery of the report. Mark probed further, asking about measures to be taken following the incident.

Deyalsingh said, “Officials cannot detain and constrain someone and treat them against their own wishes or their own consent. The health authorities — doctors and nurses — treated Mr Phillip twice on the same day. He disappeared of his own volition.

“There is no guilt here, no process to be fixed. Protocols were followed and unfortunately something happened in the intervening period between Tuesday evening and Wednesday when he then came back and presented (himself) on the lawn.”

He added, “We have no idea what happened in that intervening 12 hours, but all protocols were followed and he received the best of treatment and he disappeared twice after being told to wait.”

The T&T Guardian understands social workers are liaising with police to try to locate Phillip’s relatives.

Mark remarked, “That’s an alien - he ‘disappeared.’”

On another query - on shortage of chemical reagents at the Scarborough General Hospital - Deyalsingh confirmed the hospital did “have some challenges” in providing laboratory services. As of yesterday, he said all routine tests were being done and the institution will have three month’s supply on hand by today (Friday), he added. The hospital is increasing reagent supply from three to six months to prevent shortages and will out-source if supply isn’t available in-house.