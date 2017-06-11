Anthony N Sabga exhibition

The Anthony N Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence will launch an exhibition at the National Library (Nalis) in Portof- Spain from June 13 to 23.

It will be located in the News and Media room, which is on the ground floor, just to the right of the rotunda-staircase.

The exhibition will feature displays of the laureates’ video biographies, interviews, historical ephemera, magazines, and literature on the Caribbean Awards, including the tenth anniversary book, The Excellent Decade.

The public is invited as the exhibition will run during normal opening hours of the library.

They can also accommodate requests for groups and talks by laureates for the benefit of school children.

Laureates available will include: Dr Kim Johnson, steelpan researcher and filmmaker; Mr Kwame Ryan, conductor and head of the Academy for Performing Arts at the University of T&T, and Prof Surujpal Teelucksingh, medical doctor and researcher at the University of the West Indies, Mt Hope.

More inof

Please email: [email protected] for further information. Visit the web at ansacaribbeanawards. com, or on Facebook.