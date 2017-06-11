CWU: TDC closure on hold until month end

The shutdown of the Tourism Development Company (TDC), originally scheduled for June 9, has been put on hold until month end, according to Joseph Remy, secretary general of the Communications Workers’ Union (CWU).

At a press briefing outside the TDC’s head office at Maritime Plaza, Barataria, Remy said it would be imprudent to shut down the company in the face of concerns raised by the union. Some 120 workers will be affected by the shut down of the entity, which had as its main remit promoting T&T as a tourism destination.

“Although good sense is a scarce commodity in this country I believe mayhem it could have caused... if any attempt were made to stop these employees from entering into the compound,” Remy said.

“We don’t trust these people and as such we will continue to monitor the situation and the process recommended which is to meet with the CWU relative to the terms and conditions of all employees. We came here prepared to do whatever was necessary to ensure operations continue. We were prepared to go for the long haul.”

Remy said the union wrote to Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe last Thursday calling for an urgent meeting but is yet to receive a reply.

“The minister must hold fast to her public commitment that they are going to give the TDC employees the opportunity to work in the new entity,” he said.

“We keep hearing about packages and up to now the CWU has not received any communication. It is really a frightening situation to emasculate the TDC in the face of a tourism sector that is in shambles.”

In March, Cudjoe announced a Cabinet decision to close the TDC and replace it with two separate entities to deal with tourism in Trinidad and in Tobago.

However, two weeks ago the Industrial Court said Government should not proceed with the plan to dissolve the TDC until there arer consultations with the CWU.

