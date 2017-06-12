Cops probe NFM worker’s death

National Flour Mills (NFM) Feed Mill Plant superintendent Mc Allister Charles spent his 46th birthday in an unconscious state at the St Clair Private Hospital on Saturday, after he fell while on duty last Thursday.

He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday at 3 pm but his death is now engaging the attention of Port-of-Spain Division officers, as investigators say information on the incident “doesn’t add up.”

Officers yesterday recorded statements from NFM officials and employees in attempt to find out what happened to Charles while he was on duty.

The T&T Guardian understands Charles was involved in an “accident” while at the plant at about 1 pm, where he fell from a height and sustained injuries to his head, shoulder and waist.

Charles underwent emergency surgery at the private hospital and was warded in an unconscious state before dying at about 3 pm on Sunday.

In a release yesterday, NFM acknowledged Charles’ commitment and dedication during his 25 years of service and extended sincere condolences to his wife, Deborah Phillip-Charles, and relatives.

“Charles fell on the southern staircase of the Feed Mill facility on Thursday June 8, 2017, at approximately 1 pm. Charles was then taken by ambulance to the St Clair Medical Centre for treatment where he remained warded up to the time of his demise,” NFM said in a statement.

Together with Families in Action, NFM said it had begun counselling with employees who work at the feed mill facility in Woodbrook.

However, speaking with the T&T Guardian yesterday, a relative, who wished not to be identified, said after the incident Charles was taken to the St Clair Medical Centre via ambulance. The relative said although he was in “extreme” pain, Charles was “walking, talking and still, despite the pain, was able to make jokes.”

“So, it is very confusing to us how he could go into the hospital being able to walk and talk and end up dead? When he came out of the surgery he was hooked up on machines, including life support and there were tubes through the throat and through the nostrils,” the relative said.

An autopsy conducted at the Port-of-Spain mortuary found that Charles died from aspiration pneumonia, cardiogenic shock, status post exploratory laparotomy and alleged fall first degree heart block scleroderma. The medical examiners were Dr Elizabeth Guelmo and Dr Shaheeba Barrow.

The relative described Charles, who was currently pursuing his degree in Theology, as a leader and a mentor.

“He was very humorous but yet very intelligent. He was a leader to all around him, a mentor and a role model. He was well-loved by all and brought smiles to everyone’s face. He will be surely missed,” the relative said.