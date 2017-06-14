Marabella man shot dead

A Marabella man is the country's latest murder victim.

Everton Moses, 35, was gunned down outside his Riverside Drive, Marabella home around 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

According to reports, officers responding to reports of gunshots in the area found Moses face-down with multiple injuries to the head and body.

Initial reports state over 30 spent shells were found on the scene and police believe Moses was attacked by multiple shooters.

ASP Neptune, Insp Don Gajadhar and other officers of the Homicide Bureau visited the scene.