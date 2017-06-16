89-year-old trade unionist shares labour stories:

Soogrim Coolman, the Butlerite who embraced labour leader Tubal Uriah Buzz Butler as he took his last breath on 20 February 1977, is taking credit for starting the first Labour Day celebration in 1973.

Speaking at a tribute function held at Unity Court in Fyzabad on Wednesday night, Coolman, 89, said much of what was written in history about the death of police officer Charlie King on June 19, 1937, was not totally true.

However, he told his audience if he started talking about King, it would take all night, so he was prepared to give a discourse during the Labour Day celebrations next year.

Coolman, one of the last surviving Butlerites, had been invited to speak by Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe to educate constituents about the history of Labour Day.

In a surprising twist, Coolman said when the late Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams declared Labour Day a national public holiday in 1973, the then leader of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union George Weekes was in prison and he got instructions to organise a celebration of the labour movement.

“George Weekes told me he wanted me to start something and they asked me what I wanted and I said six red flags, six blue flags, 100 other flags and a mike. I started working to get the Butler Hall painted and I mobilised the workers.

“On June 19 that year I saw the PG’s (president general) car coming up the road and to my surprise George Weekes came out. He was released from prison and he hugged me and squeezed me. He told me that I was the only person he trusted to start this,” Coolman recalled. He said he then organised an essay writing competition among schools in the St Patrick region and that has remained a part of the OWTU’s Labour Day celebrations ever since. Saying he was grateful to the OWTU for influencing his life, Coolman said he attended union conferences in Bulgaria, Moscow, Cuba, Mexico and Panama.

Meanwhile Coleen Carew-Regis, whose grandfather Michael Joseph was imprisoned with Butler in the 1930’s, said the spirit of the labour movement must be reflective in the work ethic of citizens. Lamenting that many children did not know the history of the labour movement, Carew-Regis said her grandfather’s legacy lives on.

“He taught us the value of work. We know how our grandparents struggled to give us the benefits we enjoy today and this is why we don’t go to work late. We work hard and we take pride in giving a good day’s work for a good day’s pay,” Carew-Regis said.

The Standard Four teacher said it was important for citizens to be productive citizens.

Meanwhile Bodoe called on citizens to join him in developing Fyzabad as a historic town. Saying he wanted to open a museum and other tourist attractions, Bodoe said this will assist in the diversification of the economy, while providing a platform for the development of Fyzabad.

He lamented that despite many gains in the working conditions over the years, citizens were continuing to experience challenges with job loss and retrenchment.