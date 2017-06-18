COP members take issue with Nicole nomination

The fight’s on for the leadership of the Congress of the People (COP)— and it could include legal action.

Some COP members are sounding off against leadership contenders Nicole Dyer- Griffith and Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan after both submitted nominations last week for the party’s July 9 leadership election.

Sharon Gopaul-McNichol also submitted nomination. Dyer-Griffith founded the Alliance of Independents after leaving the COP in 2015.

Yesterday, COP leader, Dr Anirudh Mahabir, said she rejoined the party in early January and meets the required six month membership criteria to contest the leadership.

“As far as we’re concerned she meets the criteria - people will do what they feel they need to,” he added acknowledging that some COP members are contemplating legal action to block her participation.

Yesterday, past COP field officer, Kirth Francis, said several COP members saw their lawyer last Friday to discuss alleged violation of COP”s Constitution on the matter.

He said via email, “Our lawyer reviewed documents and is clear Nicole Dyer-Griffith isn’t eligible to contest.”

“In keeping with our Constitution (Article 13) her re-application for membership wasn’t approved through the appropriate body National Executive and she didn’t meet the six months mandate to be a member given the date she applied and when her application was approved.”

Francis alleged her membership application “never went before COP’s NatEx or National Council for approval since Natex expired November 16, 2016.”

Francis added, “This violation is by a candidate who brought the COP into disrepute by the loud noise she made when she left COP forming her own party. We’ll file an injunction to ensure the party rejects her nomination or she has to withdraw.”

COP general secretary Clive Weatherhead said he had no comment and people could file what they felt like. Another party member, Gerry Padmore, via email, criticised both Dyer-Griffith and Seepersad-Bachan.