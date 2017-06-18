SWRHA moves to ease waiting time for CT scans

The Health Ministry is advising that steps are being taken to address the long waiting time for computerised tomography (CT) scans at San Fernando General Hospital. A release issued yesterday said the wait time is due to technical problems.

The ministry said a permanent solution was being sought to the problem.

It said a short term solution, including addressing the issue of the availability of foreign exchange, is being implemented and the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) will give priority attention to patients based on their urgency.

The ministry said the technical problems have been plaguing the 64-slice CT scanner since 2010.

It said members of the public were being advised to use the Customer Service Desk or Customer Service Hotline at 87-SWRHA (79742) to have any concern on the matter addressed.

The ministry said the 16-slice CT scanner was fully functional and continues to provide service to patients.