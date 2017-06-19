Caribbean Airlines cancels over 30 flights as storm approaches

Caribbean Airlines has cancelled 31 international and domestic flights due the ongoing tropical storm warning.

In a press release issued this morning, the airline affected customers traveling between today and Wednesday would be able to change or cancel their reservations without penalty.

Passengers who wish to change their flights must complete their travel by June 25 and travel in the same cabin as originally booked.

"Caribbean Airline will not be responsible for arrangements or transportation to/from an alternate airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers," the release stated.

The airline advised its customers to visit their website or cal their call center at 1-868-625-7200 to check their flight status before going to the airport.

International Flights

BW550 - Port-of-Spain to New York

BW483 - Miami to Port-of-Spain/Port-of-Spain to Guyana

BW459 - Kingston to Antigua/Antigua to Barbados

BW481 - Ft Lauderdale to Port-of-Spain

BW485 - Orlando to Port-of-Spain

BW434 - Port-of-Spain to St Lucia

BW435 - St Lucia to Port-of-Spain

BW448 - Port-of-Spain to Barbados

BW449 - Barbados to Port-of-Spain

BW438 - Port-of-Spain to Grenada

BW883 - Port-of-Spain to Suriname

Domestic Flights

Port-of-Spain to Tobago- BW1650, 1522, 1528, 1532, 1538, 1526, 1530, 1536, 1540, 1550

Tobago to Port-of-Spain - BW 1651, 1523, 1529, 1533, 1539, 1527, 1531, 1537, 1541, 1551