Caribbean Airlines cancels over 30 flights as storm approaches
Caribbean Airlines has cancelled 31 international and domestic flights due the ongoing tropical storm warning.
In a press release issued this morning, the airline affected customers traveling between today and Wednesday would be able to change or cancel their reservations without penalty.
Passengers who wish to change their flights must complete their travel by June 25 and travel in the same cabin as originally booked.
"Caribbean Airline will not be responsible for arrangements or transportation to/from an alternate airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers," the release stated.
The airline advised its customers to visit their website or cal their call center at 1-868-625-7200 to check their flight status before going to the airport.
International Flights
BW550 - Port-of-Spain to New York
BW483 - Miami to Port-of-Spain/Port-of-Spain to Guyana
BW459 - Kingston to Antigua/Antigua to Barbados
BW481 - Ft Lauderdale to Port-of-Spain
BW485 - Orlando to Port-of-Spain
BW434 - Port-of-Spain to St Lucia
BW435 - St Lucia to Port-of-Spain
BW448 - Port-of-Spain to Barbados
BW449 - Barbados to Port-of-Spain
BW438 - Port-of-Spain to Grenada
BW883 - Port-of-Spain to Suriname
Domestic Flights
Port-of-Spain to Tobago- BW1650, 1522, 1528, 1532, 1538, 1526, 1530, 1536, 1540, 1550
Tobago to Port-of-Spain - BW 1651, 1523, 1529, 1533, 1539, 1527, 1531, 1537, 1541, 1551
