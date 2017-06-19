Met Office warns about rough seas

The Met Office is warning of adverse sea conditions with waves as high three metres.

It is warning persons with marine interests to exercise caution in all sea-related activities.

The following is a statement by the Met Office.

"The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) is informing the public on the deterioration of sea conditions along coastlines of Trinidad and Tobago in 24 to 30 hours.

While the sea state is currently moderate, it is forecast to become more agitated today with waves reaching 3.0 m and above.

These waves are being generated by an area of disturbed weather located approximately 1200 km east-southeast of Trinidad and Tobago.

Wave heights are forecast to increase to 3.0 m and above from this afternoon, Monday 19th June 2017, along coastlines of Trinidad and Tobago, especially the northern, eastern and southern coasts.

These rough seas will continue into the following day, Tuesday 20th June 2017.

Additionally, conditions will be exacerbated during high tide.

Fisher-folk and citizens, in particular those residing along coastal areas, are asked to be on the alert for these expected sea conditions.

All necessary measures should be taken to preserve life and property.

GIVEN THE FORECAST MARINE CONDITIONS, ALL MARINE INTERESTS ARE ADVISED TO BE ON THE ALERT AND EXERCISE CAUTION IN ANY SEA RELATED ACTIVITIES.

The TTMS continues to closely monitor sea conditions and will issue an update at 12:00 p.m. today, Monday 19th June 2017, or earlier if the situation warrants."