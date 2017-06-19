THA offices shut down tomorrow; no decision yet of T'dad government offices

All Tobago House of Assembly (THA) offices will remain closed tomorrow as a result of the potential Tropical Storm expected to hit T&T tonight.

The announcement was made today by the THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles.

He has also announced that the Tobago Budget which was due to be read tomorrow, will be delayed until Thursday.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young has said that it is too early to say whether Government offices will be closed on Tuesday.